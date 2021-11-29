Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Shuts Down Fake Pregnancy Rumors

“Why did you fake your pregnancy?” the message read. “It’s totally okay to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

In response to the DM, Christine captioned the screenshot: “K y’all are beyond fucking sick.”

In another tweet, she called for people to apologize for spreading the rumor, adding: “This is seriously so hurtful.”

“I never worked out after my C-section,” she tweeted. “Are you smoking Crack? Where did you read that? The yoga scene I was pregnant. It took me 4 months till I could even start yoga again.”

The scene in question was made to seem as if it’d been filmed after Christine had given birth, featuring a conversation between her and Davina seemingly discussing which of their costars had reached out to congratulate her on the birth of her baby. However, looking back at the scene, Christine’s stomach is never shown and she’s only ever filmed from behind or shoulders up. 

Christine added that Season 4 of Selling Sunset had been filmed over a six-month period, despite the seemingly shorter timeline that aired.

