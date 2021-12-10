‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Suffers Stillbirth At 38 Weeks – Hollywood Life

Maya Vander revealed in a heartbreaking message that she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy on Dec. 9. She called it ‘the hardest day of my life.’

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander suffered a devastating loss on Thursday, December 9. “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks,” Maya, 39, said in a heartbreaking message shared via Instagram on Dec. 10. Her post also included a snapshot of late son Mason‘s memory box. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” the reality star added. “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box.”

Maya, who announced her pregnancy in July 2021, went on to say in her message, “I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

After sharing the emotional news, Maya received an overwhelming amount of support. “Maya I love you so much,” Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae Young said in the comments section, while her husband Tarek El Moussa wrote, “I’m so sorry maya.” Mary Fitzgerald commented, “My heart is breaking for you babe. Sending you prayers, love and strength.” Vanessa Villela offered her condolences to Maya as well, writing, “I’m so sorry Maya! I love you very much and I’m here for you. Praying for you and your family. Baby Mason will always be loved.”

Maya is a mom to son Aiden, 2, and 18-month-old daughter Elle. She shares both her kids with her partner, whose name she has yet to reveal. She announced the pair were having a third child together via Instagram over the summer. “Here we go again…baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!” Maya wrote alongside a photo that featured the happy couple posing on a waterfront. Maya’s partner placed his hand on her baby bump in the snapshot.

The real estate agent had been documenting her pregnancy over the past few months on social media. In November, she said that the time “had flown by between work, kids & filming.” She added, “Can’t believe 2022 is almost here & so is baby number 3!!”