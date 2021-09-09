Sell or hodl? How to prepare for the end of the bull run, Part 2 By Cointelegraph

So, youve made a million bucks this cycle and youre trying to work out how to transform those life-changing gains into money in the real world before the inevitable crash. But at the same time, you dont want to sell now and miss out on potential upside. So, what should you do?
For Quantum (NASDAQ:) Economics founder Mati Greenspan, the answer is simple: Be optimistic. Hes not an advocate of trying to time the market.
No one can predict the top
Profit from profit-taking
The constant process of adjustment
Zoom out
This time, its different?
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.