Selena Gomez’s Plunging Top & Leather Mini Skirt – Photos – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a black leather mini skirt with a plunging top while out in NYC.

Selena Gomez, 29, has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. Selena arrived at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on September 7 when she rocked a plunging black corset top tucked into a high-waisted black leather A-line mini skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black strappy Saint Laurent Amber Sandals, a bold red lip, and pin-straight black hair.

Sels has been promoting her hit new Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, and her outfits while doing press have been nothing short of fabulous. Earlier that same day, she looked just as gorgeous when she donned a skintight black Victor Glemaud Tank Dress with a scoop neckline styled with a cropped black Victor Glemaud Wool Cardigan and her same Saint Laurent Amber Sandals.

After leaving The Late Show, Sels ditched her skirt for a forest green knit pantsuit featuring loose green pinstripe trousers with a matching tight button-down short-sleeve shirt and a Prada Re-Edition 2000 Terry Mini-Bag.

When Selena isn’t dressed to the nines, she can be spotted dressed down and her casual looks are just as stylish. She arrived in NYC rocking a black Free People Soul Mate Set featuring knit flared pants which she styled with a Cotton Citizen Brooklyn Oversized Crew Sweatshirt in Jet Black. She topped her look off with a Louis Vuitton Onthego GM Monogram Tote Bag, a pair of Puma Cali Star Metallic Sneakers, and Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal G-15 Sunglasses.