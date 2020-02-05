Selena Gomez's ancient music and style make her shrink

We totally understand Selena Gomez.

When it comes to looking at your old self, who is not ashamed of an outfit that seemed like a great idea at the time and not so much 10 years later? In that sense, the 27-year-old singer is like all of us. In a recently published interview for StunnedIn the edition of Primavera 2020, the star of "Rare,quot; covered practically all the subjects, from the first CD that he owned (Britney Spears& # 39; … drink one more time) to the scariest part of releasing his own album after a break of years.

While answering the questions of his famous colleagues, he faced one of Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Grammy-winning older brother of Billie eilish, who asked: "As a musician who has now been acting professionally for more than a decade, what is something you remember in your first years of career and love, and what makes you shiver?"

"For the first part of the question, I would say (I love) my innocence, "Gomez replied." For the second part, my style. My style of music and my style in general. Was only do not A great combination I am proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was such a different time that sometimes, when I listen to it, I think, & # 39; Oh, no! & # 39; "He continued laughing. We will remind you that Gomez began his career in music with his simple debut," Tell Me Something I Don & # 39; t Know ", in … drum roll please … 2008.