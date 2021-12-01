Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Heavy Drinking Accusations
Selena Gomez Shuts Down Heavy Drinking Accusations

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Table of Contents

If you’ve been following Selena Gomez on TikTok at all this year, then I don’t need to tell you that her content is usually quite funny. Whether she’s reenacting classic sitcom scenes with her little sister or just plain trolling herself, there’s often lots of humor involved.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So, when Selena shared a video yesterday that centered around her witty reaction to a medical professional’s definition of “heavy drinking,” the tone was very on-brand.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images via Getty Images

“The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men, and eight or more drinks per week for women,” explained Dr. Dawn Bantel in a clip that Selena posted alongside one of herself responding with exaggerated facial expressions.

The fact that Selena’s reactions in the clip, which appeared to convey shock or concern, were purely farcical was pretty obvious. But the Only Murders in the Building star still clarified “it’s a joke” in her post’s caption.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Even so, some people took to the TikTok video’s comments section with words of criticism. Those responses mostly censured Selena for consuming alcohol — again, it was a joke! — after having a kidney transplant.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Health officials warn against excessive drinking after a kidney transplant, since consuming alcohol in large amounts raises blood pressure and that can be dangerous for people who’ve had the procedure.

Anyway, Selena promptly shut down the criticism. After one user commented, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena,” Selena wrote, “It was a joke ass.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, following her lupus diagnosis. Her friend and fellow actor Francia Raisa was her organ donor.

You can read more about the procedure here.

