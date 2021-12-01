Selena Gomez Shuts Down Heavy Drinking Accusations

So, when Selena shared a video yesterday that centered around her witty reaction to a medical professional’s definition of “heavy drinking,” the tone was very on-brand.
The fact that Selena’s reactions in the clip, which appeared to convey shock or concern, were purely farcical was pretty obvious. But the Only Murders in the Building star still clarified “it’s a joke” in her post’s caption.
Even so, some people took to the TikTok video’s comments section with words of criticism. Those responses mostly censured Selena for consuming alcohol — again, it was a joke! — after having a kidney transplant.
Anyway, Selena promptly shut down the criticism. After one user commented, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena,” Selena wrote, “It was a joke ass.”
Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, following her lupus diagnosis. Her friend and fellow actor Francia Raisa was her organ donor.
