Selena Gomez Sends Cardi B A Baby Basket For Her Son, 1 Month – Hollywood Life

Cardi B’s son has lots and lots of toys to keep busy with now, and it’s all thanks to a thoughtful gesture from Selena Gomez.

Cardi B, 29, received a very special gift for her 1-month-old son on Monday, October 4, courtesy of the one and only Selena Gomez. On her Instagram Stories, Cardi unveiled a sweet baby gift basket that Selena, 29, sent to the “WAP” rapper’s home, just one month after Cardi welcomed her second child with husband Offset. In the video, which can be seen below, Cardi graciously shows off Selena’s gift, which includes a bunch of toys and stuffed animals for the 1-month-old baby boy — as well as some snacks for Cardi herself!

“I got this beautiful gift basket for ‘Sun Sun,’ with this little bear from Selena Gomez,” Cardi says in the footage. “It’s so cute, and it’s got treats for me. You know when I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I get hungry at the nighttime.” Cardi goes on to thank the Only Murders in the Building star for the thoughtful gesture, saying, “This is so cute! Thank you Selena Gomez, you’re adorable.” On the video, Cardi wrote, “thank you @selengomez,” adding three heart emojis.

Selena’s gifts for Cardi’s baby boy will definitely be put to use, especially because Cardi opted not to have a baby shower — where an assortment of gifts are always given — this go around. Back in July, the “I Like It” rapper explained in an interview on live radio app Stationhead that she decided to go all out for daughter Kulture’s third birthday rather than throw a shower for her second child. “I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture’s birthday is just too close,” Cardi explained. “Just to see the same people over again, and it’s like, not doing it.”

Since becoming a mom-of-two, Cardi has been open about how she’s holding up emotionally. On Sept. 30, she admitted to experiencing “weird postpartum hormones” in a series of tweets. “I be crying for no reason,” Cardi said. But regardless, Cardi’s post-baby body has been looking spectacular — specifically when she stepped out for Paris Fashion Week just a few weeks after giving birth on Sept. 4. Talk about one hot mama!