Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Beyond Proud’ Of Her Past Work With Disney – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez is clarifying a comment she made about her past work with Disney, in a new joint interview with Steve Martin and Martin Short while promoting her new Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Selena Gomez, 29, is proving she’s grateful for her past opportunities with Disney in a new interview. The actress and singer said she signed her “life away” to the network while working on series like Wizards of Waverly Place as a teen, at the Television Critics Association press panel earlier this month, but now she’s clearing the comment up. During a recent joint interview with Steve Martin and Martin Short to promote their new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, she confirmed the comment was a joke and insisted she’s “beyond proud” of her younger work, according to RadioTimes.

When asked if she was reluctant to return to a television show, Selena said, “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

Steve also took a moment to back Selena up and confirm what she said about Disney was a joke. “I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way,” he said.

He added, “And then I see it gets interpreted – sometimes they’ll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline – but it was completely just all in fun. I’ve signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?”

Selena went on to reiterate her love of her Disney work by talking about how “lucky” she is. “I have to say, I’m very lucky,” she said. “As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I’ve only had lovely experiences, so I’m grateful for that.”