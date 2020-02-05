Selena Gomez launches new makeup line called Rare Beauty

%MINIFYHTML6ea173dddafe55d02d41f0cd5b1cd67f11% %MINIFYHTML6ea173dddafe55d02d41f0cd5b1cd67f12%

Selena Gomez is enjoying a positive moment in her life and after the release of an incredibly successful album, she announced on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 that she will also launch a new makeup line called Rare Beauty. Selena's album title is Rare and in an interview with NPR he discussed the meaning of the title and why he chose to tattoo the word on his neck. Selena has made it very clear that she takes social networks seriously and the impact she has on youth. She was behind the Netflix series 13 reasons why and often shares messages about not allowing social networks to define the way young people see themselves.

Selena made the announcement about the new Rare Beauty collection on her social media platforms and shared a video with her 167.8 million followers on Instagram. You can read the legend you shared below.

Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty will launch in the @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and be part of our beautiful community. Here is a small preview. There is more to share And I can't wait.

In the story of Selena Gomez on Instagram, where she talked about the beauty line, she declared that she had stopped trying to be perfect and that she just wanted to be herself. Selena stated the following.

“Being weird is being comfortable with yourself. I have stopped trying to be perfect. I just wanna be me."

It was clear that her makeup line is aimed at people who express, value and appreciate their own unique beauty and do not use makeup to impress other people or make the world happy, but to make you happy.

Here is the video she shared.

Fans are delighted that Selena is taking this step and joining the beauty industry and they were surprised to learn that she had been creating her beauty line for two years. She has gone through a long and emotional journey since her separation from Justin Bieber, her marriage to Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) and her outbreak of lupus that led her to a kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez's makeup line, Rare Beauty, is expected to arrive at Sephora stores in the summer of 2020.



