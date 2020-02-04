Selena Gomez launches her own beauty line

Watch it now!

Selena Gomez He is adding a new title to his constantly growing curriculum: beauty mogul. The singer is launching her own beauty line, so start storing your coins and make room in your makeup drawers.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old pop star made people talk after changing her Renaissance browse the Instagram account. His name is now: RareBeauty.

The description of the new brand says: "Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez … Soon in the summer of 2020 only in Sephora and RareBeauty.com,quot;.

Moments after updating the account, he went to his personal Instagram page to finally share the great news.

"Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty will launch in the stores @sephora in North America this summer," he shared, along with a behind-the-scenes video of his test products and creating his concept.

"Follow @rarebeauty and be part of our beautiful community," he continued. "Here is a small preview. There is more to share And I can't wait."