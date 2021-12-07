Selena Gomez ‘Dying’ Working With Cara Delevingne On ‘Only Murders’ – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez revealed she’s having ‘so much fun’ working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Selena Gomez, 29, just revealed how “excited” she’s been working with her friend Cara Delevingne, 29, on the second season of Only Murders in the Building. “I’m so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends,” she shared with Extra TV on Dec. 6. “We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

The Texas-born actress shared that she didn’t exactly ask showrunners for her friend to be on the show, but that “they actually wanted [Cara]” and she, as one of the executive producers on the show, was able to give them “a little push.”

Fans know Selena and Cara as part of the Taylor Swift squad of gals, as both stars famously made an appearance in the singer’s star-studded music video for “Bad Blood” in 2015. They’ve remained friends for some time, recently having a sweet, silly moment at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17. The two actresses were put on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, and Selena sweetly leaned over and gave the model a little kiss on the cheek. The duo may have taken note from Selena’s other adorable video with their mutual pal Taylor, when the two took a cute TikTok together backstage during Taylor’s hosting gig at SNL.

A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 20 that Selena felt like her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building could be something of a career-defining part. “After all the things Selena has done in the business both in acting and in music, she feels like she finally has realized where she wants to be and that is thanks to the success of Only Murders In The Building,” the insider shared. “To have worked and to be working with Steve Martin and Martin Short on something that has been so well received she feels it has and will catapult her into roles that she really wants to do.”