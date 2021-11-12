‘Seize the moment’ – what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

Article content GLASGOW — COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. As delegates consider the latest draft https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pressure-mounts-un-climate-negotiations-enter-final-day-2021-11-12 of the COP26 decision on Friday, Nov. 12, the last scheduled day of talks, here are some quotes from participants and observers:

Article content BOB WARD, LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS “The call for countries to phase-out unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies is very important and historic. Unabated coal power releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and all subsidies for fossil fuels are inefficient.” VANESSA PEREZ-CIRERA, WWF GLOBAL DEPUTY LEAD “The revised draft has gone backwards in key areas. In the face of the climate emergency, we had considered the previous text the absolute floor and expected it to be stronger and more concrete in the crucial areas.” NOTE ON A WINDSCREEN OF A MERCEDES SUV PARKED IN GLASGOW “ATTENTION: Climate Violation. Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. That’s why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tires.”