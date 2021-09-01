Seinfeld: Netflix subscribers celebrate news that all seasons of sitcom coming to platform in October

Seinfeld fans are celebrating the news that the hit Nineties sitcom is coming to Netflix next month.

On Wednesday (1 September), the streaming service announced that all 180 episodes of Seinfeld would be arriving on their platform on 1 October.

The date was revealed with a tongue-in-cheek trailer declaring Seinfeld to be “2021’s hottest new show” created by “rising stars” Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.

An international streaming deal was reached in 2019, in what was estimated by The LA Times in 2019 to be Netflix’s most expensive ever.

Netflix previously paid $500m (£362m) for rights to the US version of The Office and $425m (£308m) for Friends. However, as these were just US distribution deals, it likely paid considerably more to broadcast Seinfeld around the world.

The news was heralded by fans of the series, many of whom lamented their previous struggles watching the show in the UK.

“I CAN FINALLY WATCH IT PROPERLY,” one tweet read, while another Twitter user added: “Finally people will get to see why this is the best sitcom of all time.”

One viewer described how they were “definitely going to end up rewatching all of this”, while another joked: “Well that’s all my free time for October taking care of.”

Another social media user said: “Looks like it’s time to finally check out Seinfeld.”

Airing across nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, Seinfeld starred comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself.

It co-starred Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards.

Seinfeld comes to Netflix on 1 October.