Seinfeld fan creates video of show’s many film references, from The Fugitive to Taxi Driver

A fan-made supercut highlighting all of the film references in Seinfeld has arrived at the perfect time.

Last week, it was announced that Netflix would be adding all 180 episodes of the Nineties sitcom to their platform on 1 October.

Ahead of the series’ arrival on the streamer next month, YouTuber Yaron Baruch has released an extensive video compiling the many film references made across the show’s nine seasons.

The video – titled “Seinfeld and its Movie References” – was uploaded on Sunday (19 September) and has since been viewed nearly 120,500 times.

The clip, which spans 11 minutes, is a supercut of over 30 scenes from the sitcom shown alongside the movie scenes that they are referencing.

Among those included are references to The Fugitive (1993), Scent of a Woman (1992) and Midnight Cowboy (1969).

Baruch also highlights scenes during which the Seinfeld cast recreate moments from cult classics such as Apocalypse Now (1979), Taxi Driver (1976) and Thelma & Louise (1991).

The sitcom’s references to JFK (1991) and Basic Instinct (1992) are especially humorous given that Seinfeld actor Wayne Knight (who plays Jerry’s mailman nemesis Newman) also stars in those iconic films.

This is not the first time that Baruch has created a supercut in this vein, with the Youtuber having already made a similar compilation for the popular sitcom Community.

You can view Baruch’s videos here.