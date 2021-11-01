Sega, Microsoft explore cloud gaming alliance By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sega logos are pictured at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon



By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sega Sammy Holdings on Monday said it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft (NASDAQ:) to develop big budget titles using the Xbox maker’s cloud gaming tech, driving anticipation the move could signal a deeper tie-up.

Tokyo-based Sega is exploring making titles with global reach on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, it said in a stock exchange statement without providing further details, including whether a deal would involve exclusivity for the titles or capital investment.

Sega shares jumped 6% in morning trading.

Microsoft’s own major cloud gaming initiative is available via the Xbox Game Pass, a cross-platform subscription service which features Sega titles such as the hit “Yakuza” series.

Cloud gaming cuts ties to bulky hardware but requires a fast internet connection. Deep pocketed Microsoft’s push into the nascent sector comes as Xbox is widely seen as being on the backfoot in the console battle with Sony (NYSE:)’s PlayStation.

“By working with Microsoft to anticipate such trends as they accelerate further in future, the goal is to optimise development processes and continue to bring high-quality experiences to players using Azure cloud technologies,” Sega said.

A bid for “Sonic the Hedgehog” publisher Sega by Microsoft has been rumoured for decades. Japan, the world’s third largest gaming market and a major innovator in the industry, remains a weak spot for the Redmond, Washington-based firm.

The two firms have a long history of partnership with Monday’s announcement coming after a string of critically acclaimed recent releases from Sega including in the “Persona” and “Total War” series.

Sega, which abandoned its own console business after a string of flops, is a prolific maker of “pachinko” machines for gambling and has flagged its ambitions to widen the appeal of its video games.