Seeking diverse candidates will be priority for regional presidents search By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUT

(Reuters) – Finding candidates from diverse racial, ethnic and gender backgrounds will be a “big focus” in the process of seeking replacements for the two regional Federal Reserve bank presidents who recently announced their departures, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

“I can absolutely guarantee you that we will work hard in both of those processes to find and give a fair shot to diverse candidates for those two jobs,” Powell said in response to a question from Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio during an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee. “It will be a big focus of both of those processes.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR