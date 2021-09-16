See Their Transformations In Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s brood has grown up so much! North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, have transformed right before our eyes and we’re taking a look at them then and now!

They grow up so fast! It’s so incredible to think that over the course of the last seven years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kiddos — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — have grown up right before our very own eyes. Fans have fawned over every single post, pic, and endearing moment captured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that features Kim and Kanye’s brood. So what better way to celebrate their growth than looking back at then and now photos of the kiddos?!

Now, before we “ooh” and “awe” all over again, we’re fully aware that these little ones are still, well, little! All of Kimye’s kids are under the age of 10, but we can’t help but look back at their cuteness. In fact, Kim and Kanye’s two eldest children — North and Saint — are looking more and more like their famous parents with each passing day. So let’s not waste any more time; take a walk down memory lane with photos of Kim and Kanye’s kids then and now!

North West, 7

North is Kim and Kanye’s first child, who they welcomed on June 15, 2013. The world fell absolutely head over heals for Kim and Kanye’s little girl, who, over the years, has fully shown that she is definitely her mom and dad’s daughter! With each passing day, North looks more and more like Kim. In fact, the two have been known to wear matching outfits and completely redefine what it means for mothers and daughters to be #twinning!

But North is also showing her aptitude for music. During Paris Fashion Week in March 2020, North bravely got up on stage while her dad’s clothing line was put on full display. She sang at the event and has since appeared in some of Kanye’s music videos and even performed again at his recent Sunday Service in August 2020! We cannot wait to see how this youngster develops her amazing fashion sense and talent.

Saint West, 4

Sweet little Saint is Kim and Kanye’s second child and their first son! The couple welcomed the little tyke on December 5, 2015, making North a big sister for the first — and definitely not last — time! For his birthday this year, Kim went all out for Saint’s special day, throwing the youngster a Jurassic Park-themed bash! Honestly, the shindig sounded like every four-year-old’s dream!

But beyond just being the apple of his mom’s eye, Saint is growing up to be more and more like his dad each day! Saint even has the swagger to prove it — and the fashion sense to boot! In December 2019, not long after his fourth birthday, Saint was seen atop his dad’s shoulder’s sporting a neon green outfit. Saint looked like the spitting image of his dad, a preview of what’s to come as he grows up!

Chicago West, 2

Adorable little Chicago is Kim and Kanye’s third little one and their second daughter. Due to intense complications that Kim underwent during the births of North and Saint, Kim and Kanye made the decision to welcome Chicago via surrogacy. She was born on January 15, 2018 and has become one of the Kardashian fans’ favorite presences on social media! Kim loves sharing images of Chicago, too.

Whether she’s playing dress up and looking like a princess, or posing with her big sister, North, Chicago is a total scene-stealer. Even fans think that Chicago and North are growing up to be just like Kim and her sisters! It won’t be too long until we see the girls transform and show up on the front pages of magazines themselves!

Psalm West, 1

Finally, there’s Psalm. The youngest of Kim and Kanye’s fam is still barely a toddler! We’re just seeing glimpses of the little one on his own two feet! Psalm was also born via surrogacy on May 9, 2019. Over the last year, Kim has documented her sweet baby boy’s growth and how her older children have come into their own as big siblings.

It’s been such a joy to watch! As the years go on, we cannot wait to see these little ones continue to grow up and come into their own. The next generation of the Kardashian clan is looking strong with this young ones!