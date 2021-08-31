See The Stars Who Contracted COVID-19 – Hollywood Life

Gene Simmons is the latest celebrity to confirm he has tested positive for COVID-19, so KISS will postpone their upcoming shows.

Even celebrities aren’t immune from the coronavirus. Even a year after the pandemic hit the United States, celebrities are still being hit with symptoms and positive tests. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebs to confirm they had contracted the disease in March 2020, and many other stars have also come forward to share their stories about testing positive. Here’s a list of the most recent stars that have COVID-19:

Gene Simmons

On Aug. 31, KISS released a statement and said that Gene Simmons, who is fully vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is experiencing “mild” symptoms. His bandmate Paul Stanley also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. “While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” the band said in a statement. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.”

Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Children

On the May 27, 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and all of her kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West — “tested positive for COVID”. After Saint was the first to get sick, Kim “started experiencing some pretty intense symptoms while trying to keep studying for the baby bar”.

“I’ve just been feeling so sick and awful with COVID that I can hardly get out of bed and study,” Kim admitted. “I thought that [just] making this decision to stick with law school was going to be hard and to do this test, but I had no idea that I was going to get COVID. I’m feeling extremely achy, like so bad. The worst back pain. I have 104 fever. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”

It was so insane!!! https://t.co/xpu7gtgcr8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok! https://t.co/AiHw7gh7VJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Fortunately, this episode was filmed a few months ago, and now, Kim and the kids are all feeling healthy.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, while debuting the cover of her new Amazon Original Stories essay on March 29, 2021 [SEEN HERE].

“This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you,” The Dukes of Hazzard star revealed in the Instagram post below.

While it looks like the 40-year-old singer and actress is saving details of her bout with COVID-19 for her essay, Jessica added that she “felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through [her] pen teaching [her]” as she shared ways for her fans to “get to the other side of fear.” The essay, titled Take the Lead, will be available on April 29, 2021.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

Don’t Be Tardy stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 42, and husband Kroy Biermann, 35, have both tested positive for COVID-19, and are under a doctor’s care in Atlanta. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an Instagram story photo of Kroy masked up while getting an IV treatment on March 3. Over it she wrote, “Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride! Very thankful for our Dr’s and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!”

Kim added, “You guys rock! Thank you for all you do. My nurses were absolutely phenomenal.” The couple’s positive tests come after her daughter Brielle, 24, shared in a Jan. 13, 2021 Instagram post she was recovering from the coronavirus and bored while quarantining alone inside the family’s Atlanta mansion.

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood has contracted COVID-19 while her husband, fellow country music star Garth Brooks, has tested negative but is quarantining, which Garth’s team announced via a Facebook announcement on Feb. 24, 2021.

Garth added his own personal statement in the announcement, writing, “The Queen [Trisha] and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Garth continued. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.” Garth added that Trisha “is dealing with symptoms” but is overall “doing okay so far” and is “stronger” than him.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is still suffering from left-over effects from an early battle with COVID-19, which she revealed in a post published on her GOOP website on Feb. 16, 2021. “I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” the actress explained.

“So we’ve been doing a version of a protocol he outlines in his forthcoming book, Intuitive Fasting. It’s keto and plant-based but flexible (I’ve been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 a.m. every day,” she continued. Gwyneth’s post-COVID health routine also entails taking a lot of supplements (which she listed in her post) and banning sugar and alcohol from her diet.

Snooki

Jersey Shore star Snooki has revealed her Valentine’s Day looks a little different in 2021, after testing positive for COVID-19. “I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out,” she told fans in an Instagram post. “My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.” The reality star posed with a bouquet of flowers in a sweet mirror selfie, in which she wore sweats and a face mask. “Today i just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN,” she joked. “The rest of my family tested negative, so i am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over.”

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon seen hosting The Masked Singer on Fox. Photo credit: FOX.

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19, which will effect the production schedule of the hit Fox show. It gets underway on Feb. 4, with the show premiering in March 2021. Actress/comedian Niecy Nash will fill in as host for season five until Cannon, 40, is cleared to return to the series, Variety reports. Nick is “currently in quarantine and resting,” his rep told the site on Feb. 3.

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn Johnson East is the latest celebrity to come forward with news of a positive Coronavirus test result. The Olympic gold medalist, who’s pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East, announced the news in an emotional note on her Instagram Stories. “Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid,” Shawn, 29, wrote over a black background. “Not going to lie… I’m nervous knowing I’m positive,” she admitted.

“It’s been a long week of RVS with Drew,” Shawn continued, in reference to the couple’s 1-year-old daughter who had contracted respiratory syncytial virus. “1: I don’t want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life, so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight or his life last month while battling Covid so it’s a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household,” Shawn explained, before detailing her own coronavirus symptoms.

“So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but… that’s pregnancy haha,” she wrote, noting that she’s “not looking for any kind of [pity] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands.” — Get well soon, Shawn!

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle, 47, has tested positive for COVID-19. The comedian is in quarantine since receiving his test results as of Thursday, Jan. 21 according to TMZ. Dave had series of comedy shows scheduled in in Austin, Texas from Jan. 21 – Jan. 24, but all have been canceled with refunds being issued to fans. The Maryland native has yet to confirm the news himself on his Instagram page.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler, 43, revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve — and has since reunited with her youngest kids Sailor, 5, and Lula Rose, 4. ‘Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks,” she captioned a sweet photo of her snuggling them on a bed. Liv wore a protective blue face mask in the person. “I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying,” she explained to her 2.4 million followers, tagging England as a location.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, took to Instagram to share he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” he began a tweeted message on Friday, Jan. 15. The message was also re-shared via social media by his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, 23.

“I pray every day that this nightmare virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take itI seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone,” he added. Karl tragically confirmed 7 family members — including his mother Jacqueline Towns — to complications of the virus. “It breaks my heart that my family. particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety of this diagnosis,” he added.

Andy Murray

Tennis pro Andy Murray, 33, has tested positive for COVID-19. The British athlete is set to compete in the upcoming Australian Open, but is unable to fly on one of the official charter flights bringing players to the island nation for the event. “Andy Murray has advised that he has tested positive to COVID-19 and is isolating at home in the UK. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players,” a tweeted message posted to the Australian Open Twitter account read on Jan. 14.

Wishing you all the best with your recovery @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/SRMQeuIxLp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2021

“Fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he’d worked for this opportunity,” the statement also read. It’s unclear at this time if Andy will be able to join at a later date.

Jon Gosselin

Father of eight Jon Gosselin reveals on the Jan. 14 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. that he contracted COVID-19 and was rushed to the hospital with a 105 degree fever. “Once they evaluated me and did all of my blood work, all of a sudden, I’m getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast,” the 43-year-old explained. “Then they moved me…up to another room, a more permanent room. Then I just remember sleeping and it was just surreal. Like, ‘What?’ I didn’t even realize why I was there until, like, three days later,” that’s how out of it Jon was with COVID-19. Fortunately the former TLC star is now recovering.

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann revealed in a Jan. 13 Instagram story post that she had been battling the coronavirus, but was well on her way to recovering. “I’ve had COVID (still recovering but I’m doing good today!!) so today is the day I’ve worn makeup,” the Don’t Be Tardy star shared while looking glam in a selfie. She added “Still quarantining (in the salon LOL) but have Zoom meetings all day.” In accompanying IG videos, the 23-year-old told fans “I’ve been beyond bored, for real. So if anybody has any suggestions for what to watch on Hulu or Netflix, cause I’m running out of things to do in the salon. Very bored. Shout out to (dad) Kroy (Biermann), who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He’s been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night.” Brielle then revealed that she was going to be taking a COVID test later in the day and hoped it would come back negative, because she said that she had COVID “for almost two weeks now.”

Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed that not only did she come down with COVID-19 in 2020, but she also did while pregnant with her and Austin Forsyth’s daughter, Evelyn. While the Counting On star was conducting an Instagram “Ask Me Anything,” one fan inquired if Joy-Anna, 23, ever caught the coronavirus. “Yes, Austin [and] I both tested positive for Covid last year,” she responded. “I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever, and lost our [sense of] taste and smell. Thankfully, we recovered quickly.”

Pregnancy increases the risk of severe illness with COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic. “Pregnant women who have COVID-19 appear more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care than women who aren’t pregnant,” per the Clinic, and pregnant women are “more likely to be placed on a ventilator” after catching COVID-19. It sounds like Joy-Anna beat the odds.

Grimes

grimes got covid…so she decides to listen to SZA pic.twitter.com/vhTVZv8ZDG — Ramsay (@offbrandheelz) January 9, 2021

Grimes, 32, confirmed via social media that she’s contracted the COVID-19 virus. “Finally got COVID, but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil Fever Dream,” the mother of Elon Musk‘s son X Æ A-12, 8 months, posted on Jan. 9. The Vancouver native also included a Spotify share of SZA‘s “Good Days,” saying, “this song is sooooo” along with several space and moon related emojis.

Jessie Cave’s Newborn Son

Jessie Cave, who Potterheads will know as the actress who portrayed Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, had some heartbreaking news on Jan. 5. Three months after welcoming her baby boy following a “slightly extreme” birth, Jessie, 33, revealed that her “poor baby is covid positive.” She shared a photo of her infant in a hospital crib to her Instagram, along with the news that her son is “okay and doing well, but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.”

“This strain is super powerful and contagious, so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,” added Jessie. “Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families(sic) new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again, I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed, and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 …. please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now, so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder, more powerful screams). Love and best wishes to everyone.”

Larry King

Talk show host Larry King is battling COVID-19 in a Los Angeles hospital, Showbiz 411 reported on January 1. The veteran Larry King Live broadcaster, 87, has been hospitalized for at least 10 days, and recently spent his 87th birthday in hospital with a blood-flow issue. The TV icon is certainly a fighter, having survived multiple health scares, including a heart attack, a stroke, prostate and lung cancer, and diabetes. A source close to Larry’s family told NBC News on January 3 that he was being moved out of the ICU, and will continue to be treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.

Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinsey, famous for playing Angela Martin on The Office, shared a screenshot of her positive COVID-19 test results on her Instagram Story on Dec. 29, 2020. “I started not feeling well and went to get retested,” Angela wrote, adding, “I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it.”

In an update that Angela posted to her Instagram Story the very next day, the actress revealed that her husband Joshua Snyder “is on the mend” and that the kids (Joshua’s sons Cade and Jack, and Angela’s 12-year-old daughter Isabel Ruby Lieberstein) are “totally fine.” Her mom was also “doing better,” after being hospitalized for the same virus. Angela, however, revealed that her sense of taste and smell was “gone” and that she was “mostly just tired.” Then, in an Instagram post seen above — shared a day before New Year’s Eve — Angela revealed that she was “taking it easy.”

Dawn Wells

Legendary star of the small screen Dawn Wells was diagnosed with COVID-19 and sadly succumbed to the virus. The actress starred on the beloved series Gilligan’s Island as Mary Ann Summers from 1964-1967. Dawn passed away at the age of 82 in Los Angeles.

Dr. Drew Pinsky

Dr. Drew Pinsky, 62, revealed on Dec. 29, 2020 that he had been battling the coronavirus. “Covid’s no fun, I don’t recommend it,” he told fans before revealing he was beyond the viral phase after being sick and feverish for about six days. He shared in a lengthy Instagram video that he was taking a wide course of medications that helped him recover quickly. The addiction specialist, radio, podcast and Bravo TV personality said that his wife and kids has tested negative, while he remained quarantined in a bedroom at his family’s home.

Dr. Drew had downplayed COVID-19 early on in the pandemic on his online show Ask Dr. Drew, his podcast Dr. Drew After Dark and other media appearances. In early March he told LA TV station KTLA that he was upset about the “press-induced panic” over the coronavirus, and had commented other times that COVID-19 would be not as bad as the flu. Drew later apologized, saying in an Apr. 4 Periscope video, “My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that.”

D’Andra Simmons

Real Housewives of Dallas star, D’Andra Simmons, was hospitalized for coronavirus, her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife on Dec. 28. “D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas,” her rep explained. “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start Remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are stuck quarantined away from their families during Christmas due to testing positive for coronavirus. Unfortunately, during their pre-holiday quarantine, they saw one person who wound up testing positive and passed the virus onto the couple. “Like many, we will spend Christmas by herself,” she wrote. “We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but Covid is bigger than us. Today, we are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months and months now.”

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore took to Instagram on Dec. 24 to explain why his holiday season will be looking a little different this year. “I HAVE COVID!!!” he wrote. “Just found out moments ago….I am going to stay wrapping presents.” He said that his symptoms so far include “chills and aches,” and that at first he thought it was food poisoning. “Still can smell, taste, no cough, runny nose,” he continued. “I have to accept test results. I feel fine now….but I have to be responsible!!!”

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, 42, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine after experiencing symptoms of the illness, his office announced on December 17. “In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement. First Lady Brigitte Macron, 67, is going into protective self-isolation, as has Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Neither have experienced symptoms. Shortly before his onset of symptoms and positive test, Macron met with 25 top European Union leaders at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. Three who said they would go into quarantine as a precaution: Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and European Council President Charles Michel.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne, 68, took to Instagram on Dec. 14 to reveal she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be “briefly hospitalized” for it. She also revealed that she is quarantining away from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 72.”I wanted to share that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” her message read.

Ashanti

Ashanti, 40, has confirmed that she tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. “Hey ya’ll I can’t believe this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she shared via her Instagram account on Saturday, Dec. 12. The news came the day that Ashanti was set to go head-to-head with Keyshia Cole in a Verzuz battle. “I’m okay and not in pain. I’m still down to do the Verzuz from my house…we’re trying to figure it out!” she added. The battle has since been cancelled.

Charley Pride

Just one month after accepting the Country Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Charley Pride has passed away due to coronavirus complications. Public relations firm 2911 Media confirmed that he died in Dallas, Texas after contracting COVID-19. The music sensation, who was the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, was 86 when he died on December 12. Throughout his career, Charley had 29 songs hit number one and won three Grammy Awards: two for gospel and one for country. He was awarded Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association in 1971 and earned a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2017. Most recently, he accepted the Country Music Association’s 2020 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award on November 11. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

Maren Morris reacted to the sad news on Instagram. “God I hate this year…rest in power, Charley,” she posted, along with a heartbroken emoji, to her Instagram story. She also included a professional portrait of the singer as tribute.

Carrie Ann Inaba

The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba took to her personal Instagram account on December 10 to share that she had contracted coronavirus. “I have tested positive for COVID 19,” her caption began. “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.” You can see Carrie’s full video above.

Ellen DeGeneres

“Hi Everyone,” Ellen DeGeneres shared on Dec. 10. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Kristen Stewart

Aubrey Plaza revealed that Kristen Stewart and a number of other cast and crew members from Happiest Season contracted COVID-19 when the film was shooting in February. “Yes, right before COVID, in fact, COVID was on our set. Kristen [Stewart] got sick but we didn’t know… a lot of people got sick,” Aubrey explained during her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “It was the last week of February so people were starting, it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were laughing about it,” she said. “No one understood how serious it was. But a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank god.”

Rudy Giuliani

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to President Donald Trump, 74. “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” the President tweeted on Sunday, Dec. 6. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” he added. The former NYC Mayor has been out-and-about lately, including last week in a Michigan court for a voter hearing fraud. Rudy has yet to tweet about his diagnosis.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards, 51, took to Instagram to reveal she and her daughter, Sophia, 20, both have COVID-19 on Dec. 5. She explained when she got it in the caption of a family Christmas photo she shared. “I love these people so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken,” the caption read. “Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately , Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again . I can’t wait to hug them 🥰”

Jeremih

Jeremih, 33, tested positive for COVID-19 last month and it led to him needing to be put on a ventilator in a Chicago hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition for a period of time. Thankfully, he was eventually transferred from the ICU to a regular room and on Dec. 5, it was reported that he has fully recovered from the virus. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” he said in a statement to TMZ.

JoJo Siwa

Jojo Siwa, 17, is the latest star to reveal she and her family contracted COVID-19. “I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family,” JoJo revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Dec. 3. “We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did.” The YouTube sensation and former Dance Moms star noted that her she and her family tested positive “three days apart.”

Gloria Estefan

Grammy winning singer Gloria Estefan revealed on December 2 that she tested positive for COVID-19 after dining outdoors at a Miami restaurant. The 63-year-old said she spent most of November in isolation and endured only “a little bit of a cough” after losing her sense of smell and taste. In a video posted to her Instagram page, the Cuban-born hitmaker said she was infected despite following all protocols to a tee. Gloria theorized that she could have been exposed by a fan who was not wearing a mask — while at dinner, the fan tapped her on the shoulder and got very close to her to talk.

“I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask. I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there,” she said. Luckily, she didn’t suffer too severely, and added, “Fear was my biggest problem. We’ve got to grab fear and shake it and just do whatever you can to keep your immune system as healthy as you can.”

Lewis Hamilton

“I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend,” tweeted Lewis Hamilton on Dec. 1. The Formula One star revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, and will not race in the Sakhir Grand Prix. “Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been in order to stay safe. Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I’ve immediately gone into self-isolation for ten days.”

“I’m gutted not to be able to race this weekend, but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others. I’m really lucky that I feel ok with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy. Please look after yourself out there. You can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed that he had contracted the coronavirus in a series of videos posted on his Instagram Stories feed on Nov. 26. “Many of you have been wondering… why we have been absent on social media and why I’m sitting like 25ft away from the girls,” he said, as he sat outside in his garden, far away from his wife, Lauren, and their 18-month-old daughter, Alessi. “It’s ‘cause I actually tested positive for COVID… nine days ago. So tomorrow I get to go in and see if I’m all clear. It’s been rough. I gotta say. It’s not easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house. Lauren has been really sweet, she’s been keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and I go get it. So that is the reason why we’ve been so absent.”

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny‘s fans were concerned after he dropped out of the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22 with no explanation. The singer’s rep revealed in a statement that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was not showing any “major” symptoms as of November 23. They declined to provide further details. Bad Bunny was slated to perform his hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez at the awards show, where he won Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album for YHLQMDLG. He appeared remotely to present Favorite Latin Female Artist.

Donald Trump Jr.

The president’s son spent months on the campaign trail stumping for his dad while not wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally caught up with him, as on Nov. 20, 2020 he revealed that tested positive for the coronavirus. “I got the ‘rona” he said in an Instagram video, explaining that he only found out because he took a precautionary test ahead of a father-son trip with one of his children.

Don Jr. said he was experiencing no symptoms whatsoever, but is quarantining and following protocol “out of an abundance of caution” and taking the diagnosis “seriously.” Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle already battled the coronavirus, testing positive in Aug. of 2020 but she too was asymptomatic.

Ginger Zee

“I had the coronavirus, my family had the coronavirus, nine months ago, right at the beginning of the pandemic,” Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee said during the Nov. 16 episode of GMA. The ABC News chief meteorologist said she continues to test for COVID because she “travels a lot – hurricanes, and the wildfires – for work here.” She brought this up in a segment about false positives while revealing that she also had a recent false-positive test.

Meghan King

“I tested positive for COVID,” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday (Nov. 15.) “I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is where I had to have been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to a dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at [2-year-old son Hayes]’s soccer.” Meghan, 36, added that her kids – twins Hayes and Hart and 3-year-old Aspen – have been staying with their father, Jim Edmonds. “[B]ut Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me. I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum, per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I’m sick.”

“I am feeling poorly but I am okay,” she added. Meghan said she got tested to feeling “extreme lethargy.” She said she has “extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea.” She also says she thinks she’s losing her sense of smell, and is undergoing a “regiment of vitamins, tons of rest, water, and food delivery.”

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen revealed in a since deleted Instagram Story that she contracted the novel coronavirus. “I’ve been battling Covid for a week. It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, captioned the November 13 story. HollywoodLife reached out to her rep, who confirmed the model had tested positive. “Yes she has been battling it for a week. She’s had the worst body aches and hard time breathing. We have a doctor coming to the house caring for her.”

Richard Schiff & Sheila Kelley

On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here. — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 10, 2020

Richard Schiff “tested positive” for COVID-19 on election day, which The Good Doctor star revealed in a Twitter post on Nov. 10, 2020. Sadly, he also revealed that his wife, The Guest star Sheila Kelley, has also tested positive for the virus. “This has been the most bizarre week of our lives…This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here,” Richard wrote in his Twitter announcement.

We are hanging in there. Spiraling love from one to the other. That and deep slow long breaths. https://t.co/LnRCbbdb45 — Sheila Kelley (@thesheilakelley) November 10, 2020

Sheila added on to her husband’s message, tweeting, “We are hanging in there. Spiraling love from one to the other. That and deep slow long breaths.”

Charlie Hunnam

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed he had the coronavirus. The 40-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 6, during which he explained that he was feeling sick. “I’m not sure what I have. I have a little bit of a persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so it could be COVID,” he said, explaining that he had tested negative for the virus but had it earlier in the year. “I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue,” he said. “This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu.”

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, 36, revealed that she was diagnosed with coronavirus back in Mar. in self-recorded footage for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A promo trailer for the Oct. 29 episode showed the reality beauty laying in bed and talking about her experience with being sick. “Just found out that I do have corona,” she said to the camera. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

“Vomiting, shaking and hot and then cold,” she continued before also talking about extreme headaches and coughing. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

She went on to warn viewers that the virus is indeed “real” but also gave them positive words of encouragement. “Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this,” she assured before concluding by saying, “we’re all gonna be ok” if everyone follows the correct protocols. She ended the video by saying, “May God bless us all.”

Sadie Robertson

Pregnant Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, 23, announced on October 26 that she was hospitalized with a severe case of coronavirus: “Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered. I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 and left the Portugal national team to quarantine, the team revealed in an October 13 statement. “The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation,” reads the statement. “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.” The 35-year-old’s diagnosis means he won’t be playing for Portugal when they face off against Sweden in a UEFA Nations League game on October 14.

Cam Newton

Cam Newton, 31, is the latest pro-athlete to test positive for the Coronavirus. The New England Patriots Quarterback will not be playing in Sunday night’s game, ESPN reports. “Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the team said in a statement to the network. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” they added.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, 59, took to Twitter on Oct. 3 to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19. The politician helped President Donald Trump, 74, who also tested positive for the virus, prepare for the first of the presidential debates last week. “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie’s tweet, which can be seen below, read. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Donald & Melania Trump

The very own president and First Lady of the United States, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. Donald made the announcement himself on Twitter, writing, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania also took to Twitter with her own announcement. “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) October 2, 2020

Even before receiving the positive test results, Donald and Melania planned to go into quarantine. This is because Trump’s top aide Hope Hicks was the first to test positive for the coronavirus after she and the president traveled to and from the first 2020 presidential debate together (which took place on Sept. 29). Donald and Melania’s positive COVID-19 tests happened less than five weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks — who is a very close senior adviser to Donald Trump — tested positive for COVID-19, which Bloomberg News was the first to report “according to people familiar with the matter.” The senior adviser just traveled with Trump to and from his first presidential debate with Joe Biden, which took place on Sept. 29, via the Air Force One.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hope reportedly “felt poorly” in Minnesota the day afterwards, where Trump was holding a rally, according to the report. On that day, she was seen walking to Trump’s Marine One helicopter with the president’s other advisers Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, and Dan Scavino, according to ABC News. She was then “quarantined” on her “return flight” and received her positive test results for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, just two days after the presidential debate, Bloomberg News also reported.

Shortly after the report broke, Trump confirmed Hope’s diagnosis and revealed that both he and Melania Trump will be quarantining. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 1.

Jim Parsons

Jim revealed that both he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, 43, contracted COVID-19 earlier this year when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 28. ″Todd and I both had it early on. It was, like, middle of March,″ he told Jimmy Fallon during the interview, which can be seen below. ″We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely, and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste.”

″It defied the descriptions for me,” he continued. “I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone,″ he continued of his symptoms. ″And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat, oh my God, that was brutal.”

Jim went on to confirm that both he and Todd, who were married in 2017, luckily recovered from the virus and have been quarantining in their home together.

Giuliana Rancic

The longtime red carpet host, 46, was set to be a part of E!’s Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special on Sept. 20, but she revealed in a video message that she had contracted COVID-19. “Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different,” Giuliana said in the video. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

She continued: “As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica, 56, was also set to take part in E!’s Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special, but she also tested positive for COVID-19. She released a statement that aired during the pre-show. Her statement read: “I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home. During these precedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all of tonight’s nominees!”

Neil Patrick Harris

David Burtka, along with their young twins Gideon and Harper (who were nine years old at the time), contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic. Neil revealed the news months later during a Sept. 2020 episode of the Today show, explaining, “It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it.” Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, along with their young twinsand(who were nine years old at the time), contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic. Neil revealed the news months later during a Sept. 2020 episode of the Today show, explaining, “It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it.”

However, the How I Met Your Mother star knew something was wrong when he “lost [his] sense of taste and smell,” so the family “holed up” afterwards. They’re now doing “great,” Neil confirmed.

Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels revealed she contracted COVID-19 from a “very close friend” after letting her “guard down” during an interview on Fox Business, which aired on Sept. 8. “If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym. And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” the fitness expert admitted on television.

While she got “on the other side” of the virus “pretty quick,” The Biggest Loser host admitted that a public gym is “probably a place where you will get [the coronavirus].” She added, “I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally get my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it. It’s just that simple.” Jillian clarified that her friend “had no idea” she had the virus, and even the workout guru herself was unaware she was carrying the virus for six days.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the pandemic. The comedian made the big reveal during an interview with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, which she uploaded to her YouTube page on Aug. 31. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus. Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus,” Tiffany revealed.

Tiffany went into self-isolation afterwards. Eventually, another test came back negative, but revealed that the actress had “antibodies.” So, Tiffany got tested 12 times after that — her most recent results revealed that she did not have any antibodies! The Girl’s Trip actress joked, “So I think I’m superhuman.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, took to his Instagram account on Sept. 2 to reveal that he, his wife Lauren, 35, and two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Simone, 2, all tested positive for COVID-19. In a video he shared with his followers, which you can see below, he explained that they caught the virus from “very close family friends” who they “love and trust” but after quarantining, they are no longer contagious and are “on the other end of it” and doing “good.”

“Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family,” Dwayne captioned his video. “Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ,” he signed off, adding a black heart emoji.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, 34, has contracted COVID-19, according to Vanity Fair. His diagnosis has caused production on The Batman to be halted in London, England only days after they resumed filming. “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” Warner Bros. said in a September 3 statement, not naming Rob. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep for comment.

Antonio Banderas

“I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” Antonio Banderas, 60, tweeted on Monday (Aug. 10) in Spanish. “I would like to add that I feel relatively good,” he added, per Variety, “just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years,” added Antonio, “to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.”

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano, 47, has opened up about her experience battling COVID-19 after discovering she’s tested positive for the antibodies. “This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick…Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom,” the Charmed alum explained. “At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative…After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19,” she said in her lengthy Instagram post, shared on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Bryan Cranston

Actor Bryan Cranston, 63, revealed in an Instagram post that he had caught COVID-19, but that his symptoms were mild. “I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.” he wrote. Brian shared an accompanying video where he donated plasma so the antibodies could be retrieved to help those suffering with more serious cases of virus.

Sheree Whitfield

I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Sheree Whitfield, 50, told her fans via Instagram on July 14. She went on to reveal that the illness is “no joke,” but also admitted that she’s feeling a lot better. She concluded, “Thank you guys and take care and be safe”.

Kanye West

Kanye West, 43, revealed that he had coronavirus back in February during an interview with Forbes that was published on July 8. Of his symptoms, he said, “Chills, shaking in bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” He also added, “Someone told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, ‘Drake can’t be sicker than me!’” Of note, Drake, 33, confirmed he tested negative for the virus in May.

In this time of uncertainty, consult the Center For Disease Control for information about COVID-19, what measures you can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus, what to do if you demonstrate symptoms, and how to not get swept in the hysteria during this time.