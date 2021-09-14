See The Photos – Hollywood Life

Date night at the Met! Zoe Kravitz reunited with Channing Tatum after they walked the carpet separately. The couple was spotted walking down the Met steps together looking fabulous.

Zoë Kravitz, 32, and Channing Tatum, 41, decided to keep their romance a little more low-profile on fashion’s biggest night. The new couple attended the Met Gala, but they ended up walking the carpet solo. They were also seen making their way out of the Met Gala together, walking down the Met steps to the street.

Zoë nearly bared it all with her latest Met Gala look. She wore a sheer, crystal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip dress, along with a matching silver thong. The Batman star owned the carpet with this sexy dress. Zoe understood the assignment, that’s for sure!

After arriving at the Met Gala together, Channing walked the carpet first. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo and patent shoes. Zoë later walked solo, letting all the photographers eat up her memorable naked dress. For what’s it’s worth, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not walk the carpet together either and reunited inside — just like Zoë and Channing!

Zoë and Channing have been inseparable for weeks now. Just days before the Met Gala, the new couple had a low-key lunch date in New York City. In August 2021, Channing was spotted taking Zoë on a bike ride in the East Village.

The actors have not confirmed their romance as of yet, but it’s pretty clear there’s something between them. Zoë did post a cryptic Instagram message on September 2, and she made it known she was not going to respond to internet speculation. She posted the quote, “Don’t forget to pretend to have your sh-t together for a stranger on the Internet today.” Zoe captioned the post with a question, “Why are we like this tho?”

Zoë recently finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman. Zoë and Karl married in 2019. Zoë filed for divorce in December 2020, and their split was finalized in August 2021.