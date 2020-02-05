See the link of Kirk Douglas with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

It's always hard to say goodbye.

Legendary movie actor Kirk Douglas He died on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor starred in films like Spartacus, ChampionY Lonely are the brave in the course of his long career in Hollywood. Beyond the big screen, the actor was best known for his relationship with his family, and especially for his son and fellow actor. Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones.

"Happy birthday Kirk," the star published with a sweet video of her father-in-law in 2016. "She turns 100 today. I love you Pappy." Michael has always been open about expressing how much he admires and admires his father, and it was he who confirmed the news of his death on Instagram.

"With tremendous sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote next to a picture of his father. "For the world it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire."