See the link of Kirk Douglas with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

It's always hard to say goodbye.
Legendary movie actor Kirk Douglas He died on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor starred in films like Spartacus, ChampionY Lonely are the brave in the course of his long career in Hollywood. Beyond the big screen, the actor was best known for his relationship with his family, and especially for his son and fellow actor. Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones.
"Happy birthday Kirk," the star published with a sweet video of her father-in-law in 2016. "She turns 100 today. I love you Pappy." Michael has always been open about expressing how much he admires and admires his father, and it was he who confirmed the news of his death on Instagram.
"With tremendous sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote next to a picture of his father. "For the world it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire."
He continued: "But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was simply a dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband." There is no doubt that Kirk's absence will leave a large empty space in Hollywood.
To celebrate your life, scroll through the images below the sweet bond of Kirk, Michael and Catherine.
Theo Wargo / WireImage
Waiting on the wings
Catherine let her husband and father share this sweet moment on stage while she watched proudly from the backstage.
Ron Antonelli / NY Daily News Archive through Getty Images
Take me to the ball game
The couple broke up enjoying a fun day together at the stadium.
Alex Berliner / BEI / Shutterstock
Company of three
One of the many photos of the trio in its element in an event celebrating its incredible cinematographic careers.
Berliner Studio / BEImages / Shutterstock
In the green
Sometimes, all you need is a day on the green with your family. The group smiled to take photos among their fun game of golf.
Family connection
Michael shared this sweet four-generation photo of Douglas & # 39 ;. Clearly, the esteemed Hollywood actor has left a mark that will continue for years to come.
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Three peas in a pod
Catherine was very close to her husband's father and often spoke about the strong bond between couples. She has affectionately referred to him as "Pappy,quot; many times.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Like father Like Son
The couple stopped to smile at the cameras on the red carpet. One of the many moments when they broke up walking together at a Hollywood event.
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Kisses from above
Michael and Catherine broke up sharing a sweet kiss for the beloved patriarch of the Douglas family.
MGM
Movies and memories
A frame of his popular 2003 film That is from the family where they played a father and son duo. Art that imitates life!
good memories
Catherine published this photo of her father-in-law for her 103rd birthday. "This guy on my knee, he's 103 years old!" She shared. "Happy birthday Pappy! I love you with all my heart."
Our thoughts are with the Douglas family during this difficult time.
