See The Full List Of Nominees – Hollywood Life

And the nominees are…some of the biggest stars in music! The 2022 Grammy Awards nominees just dropped, so see which of your favorite stars are up for awards – and which ones got snubbed.
Following the shock and controversy surrounding the previous ceremony, all eyes were watching when the nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 23). Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of The Recording Academy, revealed the slate of nominees via a livestream. There were a few surprises, here and there, but some familiar and expected names popped up in the General field – aka the “Big Four” categories – of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Olivia Rodrigo – who kicked off 2021 by shattering practically all the records with her song, “drivers license” – was given some love from the Academy, as was Billie Eilish, whose “Everything I Wanted” won Record of the Year during the 2020 ceremony.
The eligibility period for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. While the first nine months of 2021 ushered in some incredible albums – Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Lil Nas X’s Montero – some records from the back-half of 2020 were also available to get some love. Taylor Swift’s evermore could help her make history – again. Earlier in 2021, she became the first woman to win Album of the Year for the third time after folklore took home the gold. If evermore wins, she will become the first female artist to win the award in consecutive years. Only Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder have pulled off that feat in the past.
See the full list below (courtesy of Grammys.com):
Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
- “I Still Have Faith In You”
ABBA
Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
- “Freedom”
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
- “Peaches”
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
- “Right On Time”
Brandi Carlile
Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
- “Kiss Me More”
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
- “Happier Than Ever”
Billie Eilish
FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Nas X
Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
- “drivers license”
Olivia Rodrigo
Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
- “Leave The Door Open”
Silk Sonic
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).
- We Are
Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
- Montero
Lil Nas X
- Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore
Taylor Swift
- Donda
Kanye West
songwriters; Irko, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
- A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
- drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
- Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
- Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- Anyone
Justin Bieber
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Positions
Ariana Grande
- drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
- I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- Butter
BTS
- Higher Power
Coldplay
- Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
- Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Til We Meet Again (Live)
Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas
Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina
Ledisi
- That’s Life
Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas
Dolly Parton
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Positions
Ariana Grande
- Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
- Hero
Afrojack & David Guetta
Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer
- Loom
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer
- Before
James Blake
James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer
- Heartbreak
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers
- You Can Do It
Caribou
Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer
- Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol
Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
- The Business
Tiësto
Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
- Subconsciously
Black Coffee
- Fallen Embers
ILLENIUM
- Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Major Lazer
- Shockwave
Marshmello
- Free Love
Sylvan Esso
- Judgement
Ten City
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
- Double Dealin’
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- The Garden
Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo
Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Mark Lettieri
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U
Chris Cornell
- Ohms
Deftones
- Making A Fire
Foo Fighters
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
- Genesis
Deftones
- The Alien
Dream Theater
- Amazonia
Gojira
- Pushing The Tides
Mastodon
- The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Rob Zombie
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- All My Favorite Songs
Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
- The Bandit
Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
- Distance
Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
- Find My Way
Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
- Waiting On A War
Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
- Power Up
AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters
- McCartney III
Paul McCartney
16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
- Shore
Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Halsey
- Jubilee
Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams
Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home
St. Vincent
17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
- Lost You
Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Damage
H.E.R.
- Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings
Jazmine Sullivan
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
- I Need You
Jon Batiste
- Bring It On Home To Me
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again
Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
- Fight For You
H.E.R.
- How Much Can A Heart Take
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Damage
Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Good Days
Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
- Heartbreak Anniversary
Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
- Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- Pick Up Your Feelings
Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
20. Best Progressive R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
- New Light
Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say
Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant
Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two
Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Masego
21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
- Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra
- We Are
Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges
- Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan
22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
- Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Up
Cardi B
- M Y . L I F E
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- Way 2 Sexy
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- Thot S***
Megan Thee Stallion
23. Best Melodic Rap Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
- P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
- Need To Know
Doja Cat
- Industry Baby
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Bath Salts
Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
- Best Friend
Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
- Family Ties
Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- Jail
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
- M Y . L I F E
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
- The Off-Season
J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy
Drake
- King’s Disease II
Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator
- Donda
Kanye West
26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
- Forever After All
Luke Combs
- Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
- All I Do Is Drive
Jason Isbell
- camera roll
Kacey Musgraves
- You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
- If I Didn’t Love You
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Younger Me
Brothers Osborne
- Glad You Exist
Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Elle King & Miranda Lambert
28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Better Than We Found It
Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- camera roll
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- Country Again
Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- Fancy Like
Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
- Skeletons
Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
- The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
- Brothers
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
- Divine Tides
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
- Pangaea
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
- Night + Day
Opium Moon
- Pieces Of Forever
Laura Sullivan
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
- Sackodougou
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
- Kick Those Feet
Kenny Barron, soloist
Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
- Bigger Than Us
Jon Batiste, soloist
Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
- Absence
Terence Blanchard, soloist
Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
- Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea, soloist
Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
- Generations
The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler
Nnenna Freelon
- Flor
Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spalding
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
- Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
Jon Batiste
- Absence
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band LIVE
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Pat Metheny
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
- Live At Birdland!
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- Dear Love
Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band
- Swirling
Sun Ra Arkestra
- Jackets XL
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
- Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story
Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency
Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
- Voice Of God
Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Joyful
Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
- Help
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
- Never Lost
CeCe Winans
- Wait On You
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)
- We Win
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
- Man Of Your Word
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- Believe For It
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Jireh
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
- Changing Your Story
Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It
CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.
- No Stranger
Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Israel & New Breed
- The Blessing (Live)
Kari Jobe
- Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
- Alone With My Faith
Harry Connick, Jr.
- That’s Gospel, Brother
Gaither Vocal Band
- Keeping On
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Songs For The Times
The Isaacs
- My Savior
Carrie Underwood
41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
- Vértigo
Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores
Paula Arenas
- Hecho A La Antigua
Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos
Camilo
- Mendó
Alex Cuba
- Revelación
Selena Gomez
42. Best Música Urbana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.
- Afrodisíaco
Rauw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny
- Jose
J Balvin
- KG0516
KAROL G
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
Kali Uchis
43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.
- Deja
Bomba Estéreo
- Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Diamante Eléctrico
- Origen
Juanes
- Calambre
Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño
C. Tangana
- Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Zoé
44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
- Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Aida Cuevas
- A Mis 80’s
Vicente Fernández
- Seis
Mon Laferte
- Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Christian Nodal
45. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
- Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- En Cuarentena
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Aymée Nuviola
- Colegas
Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live In Peru
Tony Succar
46. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
- Cry
Jon Batiste
- Love And Regret
Billy Strings
- I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
- Same Devil
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Nightflyer
Allison Russell
47. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Avalon
Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
- Call Me A Fool
Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
- Cry
Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Diamond Studded Shoes
Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
- Nightflyer
Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
48. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
- Downhill From Everywhere
Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons
Los Lobos
- Outside Child
Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself
Yola
49. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
- Renewal
Billy Strings
- My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe
The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See
Rhonda Vincent
50. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
- 100 Years Of Blues
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler’s Blues
Blues Traveler
- I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside
- Be Ready When I Call You
Guy Davis
- Take Me Back
Kim Wilson
51. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
- Delta Kream
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea
Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War
Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up
Steve Cropper
- 662
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
52. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
- One Night Lonely [Live]
Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History
Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite
Sarah Jarosz
53. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
- Live In New Orleans!
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People
Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco
Corey Ledet Zydeco
- Kau Ka Pe’a
Kalani Pe’a
54. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
- Pamoja
Etana
- Positive Vibration
Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin
Sean Paul
- Royal
Jesse Royal
- Beauty In The Silence
Soja
- 10
Spice
55. Best Global Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.
- Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself
Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- Pà Pá Pà
Femi Kuti
- Blewu
Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- Essence
WizKid Featuring Tems
56. Best Global Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1
Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
Daniel Ho & Friends
- Mother Nature
Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy +
Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
WizKid
57. Best Children’s Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
- Actívate
123 Andrés
- All One Tribe
1 Tribe Collective
- Black To The Future
Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World
Falu
- Crayon Kids
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
58. Best Spoken Word Album
Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling
- Aftermath
LeVar Burton
- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle
- Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
J. Ivy
- 8:46
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land
Barack Obama
59. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
- The Comedy Vaccine
Lavell Crawford
- Evolution
Chelsea Handler
- Sincerely Louis CK
Louis C.K.
- Thanks For Risking Your Life
Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American
Nate Bargatze
- Zero F***s Given
Kevin Hart
60. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
- Girl From The North Country
Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
- Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
- Cruella
(Various Artists)
- Dear Evan Hansen
(Various Artists)
- In The Heights
(Various Artists)
- One Night In Miami…
(Various Artists)
- Respect
Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1
(Various Artists)
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Andra Day
62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
- Bridgerton
Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune
Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Queen’s Gambit
Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
- Soul
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
63. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
- Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]
Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
64. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
- Beautiful Is Black
Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
- Cat And Mouse
Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
- Concerto For Orchestra: Finale
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
- Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions
Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
- Eberhard
Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Chopsticks
Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
- For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)
Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
- Infinite Love
Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
- Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)
Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
- The Struggle Within
Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- The Bottom Lin
Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
- A Change Is Gonna Come
Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
- Eleanor Rigby
Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
- To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
67. Best Recording Package
- American Jackpot / American Girls
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
- Carnage
- Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
- Pakelang
Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
- Serpentine Prison
Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
- Zeta
Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
- Color Theory
Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
- The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
- 77-81
Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
- Swimming In Circles
Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
69. Best Album Notes
- Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
- Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
70. Best Historical Album
- Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music
April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
- Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- Cinema
Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
- Dawn
Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
- Hey What
BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
- Love For Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
- Notes With Attachments
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
- Jack Antonoff
- Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
- Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
- Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Sling (Clairo) (A)
- Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
- Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)
- Rogét Chahayed
- //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)
- Ain’t S*** (Doja Cat) (T)
- Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)
- Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)
- Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)
- Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)
- Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)
- NITROUS (Joji) (T)
- Vibez (ZAYN) (S)
- Mike Elizondo
- Glow On (Turnstile) (A)
- Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
- Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man) (A)
- Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)
- Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
- Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)
- Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)
- Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)
- Hit-Boy
- Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)
- King’s Disease II (Nas) (A)
- Ricky Reed
- //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can’t Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)
- Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)
- Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)
- Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)
- Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)
- Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)
- Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)
- Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)
73. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)
Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)
Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)
- Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
- Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
- Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
- Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
- Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
74. Best Immersive Audio Album
This category recognizes excellence in multichannel immersive audio recordings. Eligible recordings must be commercially released for sale or streaming on a consumer format/configuration (DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, SACD, Blu-Ray, Atmos, Auro-3D, immersive download, etc.) that provides an original immersive mix (not electronically re-purposed) of four or more channels.
- Alicia
George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
- Clique
Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
- Fine Line
Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
- The Future Bites
Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)
- Stille Grender
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
75. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
- Archetypes
Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
76. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)
- Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)
- Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)
- Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)
- More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)
- O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)
- Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)
- Steven Epstein
- Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)
- Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)
- Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)
- Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)
- David Frost
- Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)
- Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
- Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)
- One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
- Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)
- Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)
- Elaine Martone
- Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)
- Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)
- Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)
- Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)
- Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
- Judith Sherman
- Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)
- Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)
- Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)
- Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)
- Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)
- Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)
- Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)
- A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)
- Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)
77. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
- Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Muhly: Throughline
Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy
Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
78. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
- Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Glass: Akhnaten
Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)
- Little: Soldier Songs
Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
79. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
- It’s A Long Way
Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
- Rising w/The Crossing
Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
- Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
- Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
- The Singing Guitar
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
- Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking
JACK Quartet
- Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sandbox Percussion
- Archetypes
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
- Bruits
Imani Winds
81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
- Alone Together
Jennifer Koh
- An American Mosaic
Simone Dinnerstein
- Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
Augustin Hadelich
- Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- Mak Bach
Mak Grgić
- Of Power
Curtis Stewart
82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
- Confessions
Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
- Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers
Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
- Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
- Schubert: Winterreise
Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
- Unexpected Shadows
Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
83. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
- American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
- Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
- Cerrone: The Arching Path
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
- Plays
Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
- Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
- Akiho: Seven Pillars
Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
- Andriessen: The Only One
Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
- Batiste: Movement 11′
Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
- Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
85. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
- Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
- Freedom
Jon Batiste
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
- I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
- Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Collin Tilley, video director
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
- Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
86. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
- Inside
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
David Byrne
Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
Billie Eilish
Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors
- Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui
Jimi Hendrix
John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
- Summer Of Soul
(Various Artists)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
The elephant in the room of Tuesday’s nominations was named “The Weeknd.” When last year’s nominations were rolled out, a huge fan backlash erupted after he received zero nominations. That snub came after his song, “Blinding Lights,” was practically the soundtrack of 2020 (it set the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100) and his album, After Hours, was also a commercial success. The Weeknd called the ceremony and the Recording Academy “corrupt,” said that they “owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency,” and ultimately announced that he will boycott the ceremony by not submitting his music for consideration ever again.
The Weeknd’s move seemingly worked. The Recording Academy announced on April 30, 2021, that it was eliminating nearly all of the “secret” committees involved in the nomination process. Introduced in 1989, these groups – made up of industry experts and executives – were kept anonymous. Over the past three decades, the Recording Academy tweaked the nomination process, here and there, but the committees stayed in place. Now, the nominees for the main Grammy categories will be “determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members of the Recording Academy. Previously, many of the categories within these fields utilized 15-30 highly skilled music peers who represented and voted within their genre communities for the final selection of nominees,” per the announcement (h/t Variety).
“I think everything that happens during the calendar year influences the way the membership and the trustees vote,” Harvey Mason Jr. told Variety. “Remember, the organization is totally driven by its members — these decisions aren’t made in a vacuum. Did the Weeknd impact someone into thinking this is definitely something that needs to change? I can’t speculate, but I know the goal is to remain relevant and to be on the leading edge of music.” Whether or not they were successful remains to be seen – as in, check Twitter. If someone’s name is Trending, then it’s probably likely they got snubbed.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles,