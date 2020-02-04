See the epic Everything will be fine Drag performance

"Why does nobody mention my really beautiful drag scene?" Josh Thomas, star and creator of Freeform & # 39; s Everything & # 39; s Gonna Be Okay, asked in a recent interview. Well, now let's mention it.
Above, take an exclusive look at Thomas dragged from the episode on Thursday, February 6, Everything will be fine titled "Giant Black Millipedes of West Africa,quot;.
In the episode, Nicholas (Thomas) organizes a dinner for Alex & # 39; s (Adam Faison) Best friends and things take a turn and end with a drag show. Meanwhile, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) goes to his first high school party with an objective in mind and Genevieve (Maeve Press) and his friends get angry in the name of justice.
Thomas joked that it seemed Ted Bundy on the scene, but this writer suggested more like Adele.
"I think what you're trying to say is that I'm really good and talented," Thomas laughed. "I wouldn't do it twice; I'll tell you. It's not easy."
Thomas said the entire process took "a long time."
"My corset broke the first time I jumped off the piano and then it broke," he said. "And as the shots progress, the corset falls more and more down my body. In the end it is simply broken and then around my butt. I was not good at it. Do you know what I mean? I will not be next drag superstar. "
However, it should RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race In search of more famous contestants for the recently announced star version, Thomas is ready. "Let me do it," he said.
"The crew was surprisingly professional. I was a little worried that all the men in the crew would go crazy a little, but they were all surprisingly professional … I thought they could see how beautiful it was and get on hand." Thomas laughed.
See the presentation of "Don & # 39; t Leave Me This Way,quot; in the video above.
Everything will be fine airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. in free form.