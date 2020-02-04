See the epic Everything will be fine Drag performance

"Why does nobody mention my really beautiful drag scene?" Josh Thomas, star and creator of Freeform & # 39; s Everything & # 39; s Gonna Be Okay, asked in a recent interview. Well, now let's mention it.

Above, take an exclusive look at Thomas dragged from the episode on Thursday, February 6, Everything will be fine titled "Giant Black Millipedes of West Africa,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLb82238c10675f864c4b4b99b73f3338b11% %MINIFYHTMLb82238c10675f864c4b4b99b73f3338b12%

In the episode, Nicholas (Thomas) organizes a dinner for Alex & # 39; s (Adam Faison) Best friends and things take a turn and end with a drag show. Meanwhile, Matilda (Kayla Cromer) goes to his first high school party with an objective in mind and Genevieve (Maeve Press) and his friends get angry in the name of justice.

Thomas joked that it seemed Ted Bundy on the scene, but this writer suggested more like Adele.