See Pics – Hollywood Life

It seems ‘Friends’ alum Jennifer Aniston could be breaking into the beauty business! The actress teased the launch of her latest venture with some stunning BTS snaps.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, is a woman of many talents, and it seems she may be adding ‘beauty mogul’ to her ever-growing resume. TheMorning Show actress appeared to tease the launch of a business called LolaVie with a series of gorgeous behind-the-scenes photoshoot pics — see the snaps here. “Something’s coming,” Jen captioned her September 2 Instagram post, which showed her walking on the set of a photo shoot in a black mini skirt and matching blouse.

The Friends alum also donned towering black pumps in the pretty pic, before showing off her wavy, highlighted tresses in the second snap, as she reclined with her hands behind her head. Her new brand LolaVie appears to be launching on September 8, and People reported that the company’s public trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggest that beauty products may be coming.

As OG fans would recall, Jen actually introduced the brand name in 2010, when she created her own fragrance. The “sexy and clean” perfume was inspired by her laidback California lifestyle, she told Women’s Wear Daily at the time. “I want people to go, ‘What is that? You smell great!’ But most of all I wanted it to smell natural,” she said. However, she never fully clarified what the name actually means. “It’s a long story and honestly it’s too personal to tell. But it has special significance,” she added.

Jen most recently made headlines after she opened up about her decision to cut out friends from her life who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She clapped back after a fan commented on her IG post, “But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?”

Jen then replied, “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here”.