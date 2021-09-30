See Pics and More – Hollywood Life

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the proud father of three daughters, including Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Find out more about them here.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is a household name across the globe, with great success as a wrestler, actor, and businessman. The beloved Hollywood figure has another important job: to be a loving and caring father to his three children, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. The Jumanji actor definitely takes his job seriously, recently sitting down with People ahead of Father’s Day to discuss how grateful he is to care for three amazing daughters.

“There’s nothing like the relationship between a father and his daughter,” he said in the video. “The most important thing I’ve learned about raising daughters is just …be there, how important that is.”

Find out more about Dwayne’s three daughters, from oldest to youngest here!

Simone Alexandra Johnson

Simone, born August 14, 2001, is the daughter Dwayne shares with his first wife, Dany Garcia. The former couple were married from 1997 to 2008, and Simone is their only child together. Simone has already hit the ground running in show business, working as an IMG model and named as the first ever Golden Globe Ambassador for the 2018 awards show.

Even more impressive is Simone’s following in her father’s footsteps at such a young age, as the 20-year-old already landed a deal with the WWE, setting her up the be a fourth generation wrestler in the family. Unfortunately, Simone sustained a knee injury in September 2020. “[S]o tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time,” Simone tweeted at the time. “[A]s not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore[.]” In addition to wrestling, Simone is a Norfolk State University graduate and documents much of her fun-filled life on social media.

Jasmine Johnson

Jasmine, born December 16, 2015, is Dwayne’s second child, whom he shares with his second wife, Lauren Hashian. Although the little one has yet to make her debut on the screen, she did appear on the red carpet at her dad’s 2017 induction ceremony to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jasmine has made many adorable appearances on Dwayne’s Instagram page, like in August when the proud papa celebrated his youngster’s success in a horseback riding competition. “One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work with a smile,” the pro wrestler wrote, “setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia[.]”

Tiana Jia Johnson

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their youngest, Tiana, on April 17, 2018, officially tying the knot shortly thereafter on August 2019. Just like her older sister, Tiana is often seen on The Rock’s social media, making her charming appearances here and there in numerous pics and videos. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” the Fate of the Furious star wrote on his Instagram for Tiana’s birth in 2018. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren and all mamas and women out there.”

What a doting dad! If there ever was a perfect symbol of fatherhood, it would definitely be The Rock, setting a true example for dads everywhere. “I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have,” Dwayne said on a new OWN series in December 2020. “I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.”