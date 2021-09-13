See Photos Of The Hunks – Hollywood Life

The bromance is alive with these two! Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper were spotted taking in the U.S. Open men’s singles final on September 12 and looked more handsome than ever.

The 2021 U.S. Open was quite the star-studded affair. Best pals Brad Pitt, 57, and Bradley Cooper, 46, decided to have a guys’ day out at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 12. Brad and Bradley were sitting side-by-side to watch Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev play in the men’s singles finals.

Both actors kept things casual fashion-wise for their U.S. Open outing. Brad wore a bucket hat, a blue shirt, and gray pants. He kept his shades on for most of the match. He had his blue mask hanging from his ear. Bradley wore a light blue shirt and darker blue pants.

Brad and Bradley have been close friends for years. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star even credits Bradley for helping him get sober. When Brad received an award from Bradley at the National Board of Review gala in January 2020, he thanked Brad for his help.

“Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this,” Brad said, according to Vulture. “I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since.” He added, “He’s a sweetheart… I love you and I thank you.”

Brad is currently in the midst of a nasty custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie. In early September, Brad asked the California Supreme Court to review a California appellate court’s ruling to disqualify the private judge he and Angie picked years ago. The judge was disqualified after Brad was granted joint custody of their 5 minor children.

Brad’s lawyer Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of GIBSON DUNN told HollywoodLife, that the temporary judge, who “had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts.” His lawyer also stated that the “lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases, and condone their gamesmanship, by allowing them to wait and see about the likely direction of the case before seeking the disqualification of the judge. Condoning the use of this type of strategic ‘lie in wait’ disqualification challenge will cause irreparable harm to both the children and families involved in this case, and other families in other cases, by unnecessarily prolonging the resolution of these disputes in an already overburdened court system. Allowing this kind of crafty litigation strategy will deprive parents of irreplaceable time with their children as judges are disqualified for minor reasons in the midst of their cases. The lower court’s ruling is bad for children and bad for California’s overburdened judicial system.”