See Photos Of The Actor & His Children – Hollywood Life

Jude Law is a proud father of six children, including Rafferty, Iris, Rudy, Sophia, Ada, and a newborn he welcomed on Sept. 14. Get to know his six kids here!

The New Pope star Jude Law, 48, is the patriarch of a few different lineages, sharing offspring with four different women. The handsome movie star is definitely known to be a ladies man, but he’s also a devoted dad, meeting the demands of fatherhood since his first was born in 1996. His children include Rafferty, 25, Iris, 20, Rudy, 19, Sophia, 12, Ada, 6, and a newborn, who is mere months old.

As far as caring for several children goes, Jude definitely has his hands full, but he’s no doubt raised an impressive brood. Find out more about his kids, from oldest to youngest below.

Rafferty Jelicoe Law

The eldest of Jude’s offspring, Rafferty, was born October 6, 1996. Rafferty is a product of Jude’s marriage to his first wife, actress and fashion designer Sadie Frost, whom he met on the set of the 1994 movie Shopping. Rafferty has followed in his dad’s footsteps, acting in various short films and shooting for an upcoming remake of Oliver Twist. He’s also a DJ and musician with the band Outer Stella Overdrive and has walked in shows for high-end fashion designers Dolce & Gabanna and Dior. The 25-year-old is also set to appear in The Hat, aka a short film he and dad Jude shot on an iPhone during the pandemic which is set to release in November, reported Elle.

Also like his father, Rafferty has quite the love life, recently linked to pop star Rita Ora, although the couple broke up in early 2020. He is now reportedly seeing Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex-girlfriend, model Hana Cross, per Mama Mia.

Iris Law

Also a product of Jude and Sadie’s marriage is Iris, born October 25, 2000. Iris is a successful model in the fashion industry, walking the runways for various brands like Miu Miu and Burberry and landing on the pages of Vogue. The 20-year-old also isn’t afraid to show off her killer beach bod on her Instagram, sharing various bikini shots over the summer to her social media page.

Rudy Law

Rudy was born on September 10, 2002, and is Jude’s youngest child with first wife Sadie. Compared to his older siblings, Rudy keeps things relatively low key, not showing much on social media or taking up modeling like his older brother and sister. Rudy did star in a the 2013 short film Dottie with mom Sadie, however he hasn’t shown any interest in acting since.

Sophia Law

Born in September 2009, Sophia is the only child Jude shares with American model Samantha Burke. Jude met Samantha in New York City while he was filming Sherlock Holmes and the two never officially dated. Although the Talented Mr. Ripley actor was skeptical at first about his being the actual father, reported The Telegraph, he still supports Sophia financially. She and her mother live in Florida and Jude doesn’t see them often, but friends say the 12-year-old greatly resembles her father.

Ada Law

Ada, who was born in March 2015, is Jude’s only child with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding. The couple was only together for a short time, with Ada’s arrival coming after their separation. Even so, Catherine told The Mirror at the time that Jude is a “great dad” who does well on baby duty. “Jude is really funny and sweet,” she stated. “I remember last week he came over and he had to change her on the park bench. He cleaned her all up.”

Newborn Baby Law

Jude recently confirmed the birth of his brand new baby with wife Phillipa Coan on The Tonight Show on Sept. 14. The Closer star told host Jimmy Fallon that the experience around the birth was “unusual” given the pandemic, but that ultimately, things worked out in a “really wonderful” way. “We feel pretty blessed that we when we’re in a time, that … we could just nest and enjoy each other’s company,” he stated on the show.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Jude explained to the Observer in 2016 how he was finding the balance between being a hands-on father and learning when to let go. “As a friend said, ‘Letting them fall over and not being there to pick them up…it’s really hard. But they wouldn’t learn to pick themselves up if we didn’t go through that process.’ I’m beginning to see that our role is to guide them into real adulthood for the first time.

“It’s a two-way relationship then, because the kids are going, ‘Help me again.’ And, of course, you’re there to give that help, but they have to ask.”