See Photos – Hollywood Life

Icons only! Lizzo surprised party guests when she showed up to a Halloween event dressed as Baby Yoda, and delivered an incredible performance.

The force was with Lizzo this Halloween! The “Rumors” singer, 33, dressed up as the Mandalorian character Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda, at Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood on October 29. Not only did she surprise guests in her very realistic costume, she also gave an impromptu performance of “Truth Hurts.”

@notolsennchris @lizzo blessed us all on this holy night ♬ original sound – chris olsen fan

The singer later posted a TikTok of herself getting her Halloween glam on, before sharing a gorgeous snap to Instagram. “CEO OF [pleading face emoji] FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT,” she captioned the photos. Fans at the party shared videos of Lizzo singing in the oversized beige cape and pointy green ears, along with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Her Halloween look comes a couple of months after Lizzo shared a TikTok of herself performing a rendition of her latest single “Rumors” on the flute. In the clip, she stunned in a studded leather bra and black cut-off shorts while playing the instrument in her backyard. “I hope y’all enjoy this cus I wrote, directed & edited this h** just for YOU. Today’s the day to stream TF out of Rumors— SO STREAM RUMORS FOR A FAT A** AND CLEAR MIND,” she captioned the clip.

As fans would recall, Lizzo also spoke out about the offensive comments she received following the release of her new single. The chart-topper spoke to Good Morning America on August 18, after breaking down in tears during an Instagram Live session just days prior. She said it didn’t matter how much “positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you,” and she doesn’t expect everyone to love her music.

“I don’t mind critiques about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive,” she began. “People are like, ‘Don’t let ’em see you with your head down.’ My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”