See Photos – Hollywood Life

The ‘Anti’ singer was front and center for her boyfriend’s headlining performance at the California concert.

As A$AP Rocky wow-ed the crowd at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, Rihanna watched in awe as the rapper headlined the show on Sunday November 7. Rihanna seemed incredibly happy as her boyfriend closed out the festival with a 10-year-celebration of his classic mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. The “Work” singer looked like she was having a great time, while A$AP performed his hits onstage.

While standing front and center, Rihanna was all smiles. She rocked an all-red outfit, consisting a blazer, and she had her hair done in braids. In picture, she looked like she snapping a photo or taking a video of her boyfriend onstage. She aslo acceorized with rings on her fingers, during the performance. In another shot, A$AP was on the edge of stage right by his girlfriend, as he rapped, while wearing a red flannel and jeans.

The festival looked like it was a great time. A$AP performed almost the entire mixtape, plus tracks like “Kissin’ Pink,” where he was joined by A$AP Ferg, according to Setlist.fm. The host committee members were J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, via Complex. Other than A$AP, fans also received a performance from hardcore punk outfit Turnstile, who released their new album Glow On earlier this year.

Rihanna and A$AP have seemed incredibly happy together, and ComplexCon wasn’t the first gig that she’d accompanied the TESTING rapper to. In September, the “Needed Me” singer was backstage when A$AP performed at the Life Is Beautiful music festival, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white outfit, complete with stiletto heels for the show! The pair have been seen going on romantic escapades also. The pair were spotted in matching black outfits, while they went on a date to New York’s SoHo House at the end of September. RiRi also sported an all-red look, while going out in Los Angeles to celebrate the rapper’s 33rd birthday in October.