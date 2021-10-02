See Photo – Hollywood Life

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France.

Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.

Paris also gave fans a bit of a behind the scenes look at her getting ready for the show on her Instagram Story. She showed herself teasing her hair before the event, and then a photo of her profile once she was ready! She also posted a few videos of models walking the runaway at the show! She posted another amazing outfit to her Instagram on Saturday, where wore a black leather top and a puffy golden skirt. She captioned the photo with the phrase “my second home” written in French.

Paris is late popstar Michael Jackson‘s second child and only daughter. She has two brothers: Prince, 24, and Prince Michael Jackson II, 19, who was also known for the nickname “Blanket.” Michael was 50-years-old when he died in June 2009, and Paris notably gave a touching speech at his memorial service, when she was 11-years-old. She also opened up about what it was like to have the “King of Pop” as her father in a March interview. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she said.

Paris has followed in her father’s footsteps and pursued a musical career. Her most recent release was the single “adagio,” which she performed with alt-rockers Manchester Orchestra. Earlier in 2021, she put out another single, titled “Low Key in Love.” She released her debut album wilted in 2020.