See PDA Photos After Her Hospitalization – Hollywood Life

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s oldest daughter reunited with her boyfriend after the pair were apart for about three months, and they shared a steamy kiss.

Reunited and it feels so good! Delilah Belle Hamlin passionately kissed her boyfriend Eyal Booker on Thursday November 4, during her first day out and about after her hospitalization. The 23-year-old model and 25-year-old fitness trainer looked so in love, as they shared a passionate kiss in Beverly Hills.

While Eyal is based out of the U.K., the pair hadn’t seen each other in months. The time apart, plus Delilah’s recent hospitalization seemed to make the pair’s outing all the more special. The pair were dressed pretty casually for the outing. Delilah sported a yellow sweater, jeans, and white sneakers. She accessorized with a bunch of bracelets and a green bag, as she had her hair tied into a bun. Eyal sported a charcoal muscle-tee, brown pants and white sneakers, as the pair were out.

The romantic date was also Delilah’s first public outing after she admitted that she’d been hospitalized for an accidental overdose in an emotional 28-minute video that she shared to Instagram on Tuesday November 2. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin revealed that she’d been prescribed many different medications to help with various issues. “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she said in the clip. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Delilah ended the video by asking for support, but also told fans that she’d worked to cut down on her dependence of the various medications. The day after she posted the emotional video, Delilah returned to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself in a brown bikini, and she joked that she wasn’t going to dwell on the video. “Back to regular programming,” she wrote in the caption.