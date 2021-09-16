See New Diamond Ring Photos – Hollywood Life

New photos of Christina Haack are reigniting Joshua Hall engagement speculation, as the ‘Flip Or Flop’ star was spotted wearing a large diamond ring again earlier this week.

Nearly one month after first sparking engagement speculation, Christina Haack‘s doing it again. Earlier this week, the Flip Or Flop star, 38, was pictured hanging out on a balcony in San Diego, California with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, and in the images obtained by Page Six, she can be seen wearing a large diamond ring again.

Christina rested her left hand on the ledge of the balcony, and while several bracelets cover most of her arm, the giant diamond ring is hard to miss. They also kept their outfits casual for the outside hangout, as both Christina and Josh can be seen wearing white tops, shorts and baseball caps.

Like we said — this isn’t the first time Christina has sparked engagement speculation. She initially did so in mid-August, when she accidentally shared a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring while on a boat. She quickly deleted it and posted a new image without the ring after realizing her mistake, but fans already saw the sparkler and the speculation began.

At the time, Christina’s rep did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

Prior to dating Josh, Christina separated from her second husband Anthony Anstead in September 2020. She officially filed for divorce from Anthony, 42, two months later, ad their split was finalized in June. They share 1-year-old son Hudson.

Christina was also previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018, and they share 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden.

If Christina and Joshua are engaged, this would be her third marriage.