See List Of Stars Nominated – Hollywood Life

The 2021 CMA Awards are less than two months away, and the country stars who are nominated were revealed on Sept. 9.
The Country Music Association announced its nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards on Sept. 9. As always, the biggest stars in country music were named in the categories. The winners will be revealed during the show’s live broadcast in November, airing on ABC. So far, list of hosts, performers and attendees have not been confirmed, but names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2020 CMA Awards were hosted by Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire. Although the show looked a bit different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of buzzed-about performances and appearances. Eric Church took home the biggest award of the night — Entertainer of the Year — while Luke Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year and Maren Morris took home Female Vocalist of the Year. Check out a full list of nominees for the 2021 show below!
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Combs
Album Of the Year
Carly Pearce — 29
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Eric Church — Heart
Brothers Osborne — Skeletons
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
New Artist Of The Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Musical Event Of The Year
Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley — “Gone”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”