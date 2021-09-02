See Lineup Of Freeform Movies – Hollywood Life

October is just around the corner, and you know what that means: Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween!’ The full schedule has been revealed and includes faves like ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Casper,’ and more.

It’s time to stay in and get spooky! The most spooktacular month of the year is upon us! For so many of us, Halloween isn’t just a one-day affair. It’s a month-long celebration. Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup will kick off October 1 and will air so many of your favorite movies and TV specials all month long.

From Hocus Pocus to Casper to Halloweentown, you can rest assured the spooky classics are part of Freeform’s schedule. This year, movies like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Jaws 3, and more will be making their Freeform premiere. See the full schedule below.

Friday, October 1

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, October 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, October 4

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 7

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Jaws 3 – Freeform Premiere

Friday, October 8

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

Saturday, October 9

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Turbo (2013)

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

Sunday, October 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Monday, October 11

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Jaws – Freeform Premiere

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Jaws 2 – Freeform Premiere

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alien

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aliens

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 12

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 13

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hook

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 15

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Halloween Programming

Saturday, October 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black (1997)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, October 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Middle Halloween Episode

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black (1997)

12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black II

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)

12:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Monday, October 18

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 19

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – X-Men: First Class

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black (1997)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black II

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – X-Men: First Class

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black (1997)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black II

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 21

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Huntsman: Winter’s War – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mirror Mirror

Friday, October 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, October 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)

Sunday, October 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

3:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, October 25

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Tuesday, October 26

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek 2

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Wednesday, October 27

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Thursday, October 28

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

Friday, October 29

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black (1997)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black II

Saturday, October 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black (1997)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Men in Black II

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps (2015)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, October 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps (2015)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Freeform isn’t stopping with just its lineup of movies and TV specials. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can come face-to-face with some of these films at Freeform’s Halloween Road, which will be taking place at Heritage Square Museum from October 1 until October 5. Tickets are on sale starting September 1. The immersive outdoor event will feature the worlds of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, and other spooktacular surprises filled with games, photo moments, live entertainment, and prizes! This year, Hyundai has joined in on the fun as a presenting sponsor to make Halloween Road come alive with tricks, treats, and a haunting photo opp.