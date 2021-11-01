See Kim Kardashian And Her Kids’ Halloween Costumes

North, in particular, really committed to her look.
As far as themed festivities are concerned, the KUWTK alum certainly went all out this year. Various photos that appeared on Kim’s Instagram story yesterday showed the reality star’s home decked out in ghostly decor for a “kids party” she hosted there.
Naturally, Kim also gave her followers a visual rundown of her own Halloween ensemble, plus those worn by her kids, on Instagram last night. Thanking LA-based makeup artist Ash Kolm, she recorded a quick video showing off an all-platinum look that seemed to resemble a cowgirl costume, but metallic.
Kim’s children each made appearances on their mom’s social media page, with Saint West dressing as a truck driver and Chicago West wearing a witch costume.
North West and two friends posed in multicolored wigs while sported matching stares and black clothing.
Apparently, the trio went as “cereal killers” this Halloween, per an Instagram post captioned by Tracy Romulus, Kim’s pal and a marketing executive for her KKW brand.
