“See In Justice” Exhibit Launches In New York City Featuring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor And John Lewis

Roommates, New York City has found a way to honor the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and John Lewis—and it was recently unveiled for all to see. A brand new art exhibit titled “See In Justice” just made its debut in NYC, featuring massive statues of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Presented by Confront Art, an organization that connects artists to causes of social justice to create displays of art, the “See In Justice” exhibition is currently on display in New York City’s Union Square. There are three sculptures included in the exhibit created by artist Chris Carnabuci, titled “FLOYD,” “BREONNA” and “JOHN LEWIS.”

Clearly inspired by the police brutality, social injustice and protests of 2020, the “See In Justice” exhibit hopes to honor the lives lost by featuring three iconic people who represent the struggle.

George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, was on hand to witness the unveiling and spoke about how it honored his late brother. “We are inspired by the important work that Confront Art is doing to support the cause of ‘We are Floyd.’ We are looking forward to an extensive partnership with Confront Art as we bring art and creative resources to communities around the country.”

The “See In Justice” exhibition is on display until October 30th in Union Square.

