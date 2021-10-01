See His Tribute – Hollywood Life

The ‘Peaches’ singer celebrated the second year since he got married to Hailey Baldwin in a beautiful ceremony with a gorgeous photo of the two on their wedding day!

A very happy anniversary to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The pair celebrated their two year anniversary on Thursday September 30, and Justin honored his beautiful bride by sharing a photo of both of them on his Instagram on Friday October 1. The photo featured Hailey holding the Justice popstar’s face, as they seem to be about to kiss, while she wore her beautiful wedding gown. Justin rocked a suit for the photo.

Besides the gorgeous picture, Justin sweetly captioned the post with a message for his wife. “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” the 27-year-old singer wrote in the caption. Hailey also celebrated her husband by sharing three photos from the pair’s special day on Instagram. The first featured them kissing, the second showed them dancing, and the final shot showed the 24-year-old model standing in her gown. She simply captioned the post with the date. Hailey also shared Stories from fans and friends that wished her and the “Yummy” singer a happy anniversary.

Even though Justin and Hailey celebrated their second anniversary on September 30, the pair have actually legally been married since September 13, 2018. The pair had dated briefly in 2015, only to split up early in 2016, but the pair got back together in 2018! Even though the pair legally became husband and wife in 2018, they waited until September 30, 2019 to hold an official wedding in South Carolina.

In the years since they got married, Justin and Hailey have had tons of memorable moments and have become one of the most iconic couples in entertainment. They’ve had plenty of other sweet anniversary celebrations over the years. For their first anniversary after getting legally married, Hailey posted a sweet photo of her giving the singer a kiss on the cheek and raved about being with him for one year. The pair went on a sweet picnic date to celebrate two years of legal marriage in 2020. Shortly after their anniversary last year, Hailey got inked with a tribute to her husband. She got a “J” tattooed on her ring finger to show her love for Justin.