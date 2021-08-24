See Him Sweep Her Off Her Feet – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger were spotted passionately kissing in public just before Ant decided to make their romance Instagram official. He has literally swept her off her feet!

They’re not being shy anymore! Ant Anstead, 42, sweetly picked up and carried Renee Zellweger, 52, so they could have a steamy makeout session on August 22 in Orange County, California. When Ant and Renee got to their car, she wrapped her arm around him and they continued passionately kissing, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. Check out the PHOTOS HERE!

A day after their very public makeout session, Ant went Instagram official with Renee. He posted a sweet photo that featured Renee and his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-star Cristy Lee. In his caption, he gushed that the Judy star is “incredibly magical.”

Over the past few weeks, Ant and Renee have been taking their romance more public after keeping the early days of their relationship private. They attended their first public event together on August 7 when they went to a Radford Motors gala in California. Renee rocked a black dress, and Ant looked dapper in a suit and bowtie.

The couple started dating in June 2021 after they met on the set of Celebrity IOU. They began their relationship just as Ant was finalizing his divorce from Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Ant and Renee’s relationship was confirmed when they were seen on the balcony of Ant’s home in July.

For Ant, this whirlwind romance was something he was not expecting, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually, the right time is often the most unexpected,” Ant told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that right?”

Their relationship is already very serious. Renee is spending time with Ant’s son, Hudson, 1. The couple was spotted out with Hudson in July while taking a walk on Laguna Beach. Renee adorably played with Hudson as they made their way to a church service with Ant.