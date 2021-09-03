See Him Rocks Grey Hair & More Wild Looks – Hollywood Life

Drake channeled a serious variety of looks in his new video for ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and paid tribute to Michael Jackson, Prince, and the Backstreet Boys.

Drake‘s new album Certified Lover Boy is officially here, and fans got an extra treat when he dropped the video for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug. The Dave Meyers-directed visuals show Drake channeling everyone from Michael Jackson to the Backstreet Boys, as he referenced a slew of iconic pop culture moments.

In one scene, he was even seen sporting a beer belly and grey hair while walking along the beach in what appeared to be Coney Island. Another shot showed him advertising a faux fragrance entitled “Wet, by Drake” before jumping back into scenes seemingly inspired romance novels and Italian icon Fabio Lanzoni. The clip also featured a brief cameo from former Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard, who was seen dancing alongside Drizzy, Future, and Young Thug.

The album is already being well-received by fans, who were quick to notice he name-dropped Ayesha Curry on one of the tracks. “How am I supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha enough,” Drake raps on the song “Race My Mind.” As fans would know, Ayesha herself is already taken — her husband is NBA star, Stephen Curry, who jumped onto Twitter to congratulate the Canadian chart-topper on his new music.

“Congrats Bro,” he wrote, while Ayesha re-posted Drake’s Instagram post and added several clapping emojis. Clearly, the pair are big Drake fans, however it’s unclear if they were fore-warned about the Ayesha name-check on the album. Fans also noticed a possible diss directed at Drake’s longtime rival Kanye West on the track, “7am on Bridle Path.” The song’s title references Drake’s address in Toronto – which Yeezy posted in a now-deleted screenshot.

While Drake doesn’t mention Kanye by name, he seems to refer to him on the track. “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps, per Genius. “ This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there tryna impress the nation? / Minds runnin’ wild with the speculation.” Certified Lover Boy album was initially slated to drop at the beginning of 2021, but was pushed back several months. The album features 21 songs, including collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the rap game, including Travis Scott, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi and more.