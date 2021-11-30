See Her White Jumpsuit – Hollywood Life

It was double duty for Gabby Barrett during ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on Nov. 29! Not only did she co-host the special, but she also performed at the event.

Gabby Barrett looked absolutely angelic as she performed during the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on Nov. 29 on ABC. Gabby took the stage to give an intimate, but powerful, performance of “Silent Night” during the holiday-themed event. The former American Idol contestant looked angelic in her white, long-sleeved jumpsuit for the performance. The outfit featured a sheer cutout at the neckline, and Gabby looked ready for the holidays as she performed in front of multiple Christmas trees, which were covered in lights.

To complete her performance look, Gabby had her hair pulled back into a low updo. Her locks were parted to the side, with a chunky piece of bangs on the lefthand side. As always, Gabby was joined by her husband, Cade Foehner, who accompanied her for the performance on guitar.

In addition to performing at the event, Gabby also co-hosted the special with Carly Pearce. For her hosting duties throughout the night, Gabby wore a more casual holiday look. She rocked a white sweater dress, which was belted at her midsection, along with black tights. She and Carly had some holiday fun as they led the hour-long special, and they interacted with many of the other performers to discuss holiday festivities and traditions. Other CMA Country Christmas performers included Carly, Carrie Underwood, BRELAND, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Jimmie Allen and more.

Earlier this month, Gabby had a big night at the American Music Awards, where she won for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song. She also received four nominations at the CMA Awards in early November. Although she didn’t win anything at the show, she gave an incredible performance of her song “The Good Ones” during the live broadcast.

In January, Gabby will celebrate her daughter, Baylah’s, first birthday. Baylah is the first child for Gabby and Cade, who met on American Idol in 2018 and have been together ever since. The two tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their adorable little girl just over a year later.