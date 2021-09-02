See Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds New Film Trailer

Netflix dropped the first teaser today.
From the looks of its teaser, Red Notice will follow Dwayne, Ryan, and Gal’s characters as they butt heads and form alliances over high-brow criminal mischief.
Dwayne plays the protagonist, an FBI agent aiming to take down a notorious art thief, played by Gadot.
Ryan also plays an infamous art robber whose character teams up with Dwayne’s to save the day. (Maybe? I can’t really tell. I can say for sure that he provides a sizable amount of comic relief in the trailer.)
Dwayne, Ryan, and Gal each promoted the movie on Twitter after its trailer debuted. While Dwayne referred to Red Notice as “Netflix’s biggest film ever” — it’s supposedly the most expensive movie to ever premiere on the streaming platform — Ryan looked back fondly on doing karate in a tuxedo and Gal teased Red Notice as “the ultimate game of wits.”
Red Notice will be available on Netflix starting November 12. Are you planning to watch?
