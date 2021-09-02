See Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds New Film Trailer

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Netflix dropped the first teaser today.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The movie, which Dwayne helped produce, has been in the works for years. After switching distributors and confronting some release delays, Red Notice officially has a trailer that Netflix dropped today.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

From the looks of its teaser, Red Notice will follow Dwayne, Ryan, and Gal’s characters as they butt heads and form alliances over high-brow criminal mischief.

Dwayne plays the protagonist, an FBI agent aiming to take down a notorious art thief, played by Gadot.

Ryan also plays an infamous art robber whose character teams up with Dwayne’s to save the day. (Maybe? I can’t really tell. I can say for sure that he provides a sizable amount of comic relief in the trailer.)

Dwayne, Ryan, and Gal each promoted the movie on Twitter after its trailer debuted. While Dwayne referred to Red Notice as “Netflix’s biggest film ever” — it’s supposedly the most expensive movie to ever premiere on the streaming platform — Ryan looked back fondly on doing karate in a tuxedo and Gal teased Red Notice as “the ultimate game of wits.”

A #REDNOTICE served to the two greatest art thieves in the world.

Hunted by the FBI’s top profiler.

Three of the best at what they do.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…

@galgadot, @vancityreynolds &amp; I bring you @Netflix’s biggest film ever on NOV 12 🌎 🥃🍸🔥


@TheRock / Via Twitter: @TheRock

The ultimate game of wits is just getting started. @TheRock, @VancityReynolds, see if you can keep up!
Watch the brand new teaser for #RedNotice now! Coming to @netflix November 12.


@GalGadot / Via Twitter: @GalGadot

Red Notice will be available on Netflix starting November 12. Are you planning to watch?

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR