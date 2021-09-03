See Announcement – Hollywood Life

‘Big Bang Theory’ alum Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have split, saying their ‘current paths’ are going in ‘opposite directions.’

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have revealed they’re going their separate ways after three years of marriage. The Flight Attendant actress, 35, and her equestrian beau, 30, broke the news of their split on September 3 in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they began. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”