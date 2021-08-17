See Announcement He & Chasten Are Parents – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Congratulations are in order for Pete Buttigieg! The Democratic politician announced that he and husband Chasten Buttigieg have become parents.

Pete Buttigieg is a father! The 39-year-old politician, who currently serves as President Joe Biden‘s Transportation Secretary, announced via Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that he and husband Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, 32, have become parents. “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” Pete wrote. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Chasten also shared the exciting announcement on Instagram, writing, “Some news!” with a baby bottle emoji ahead of Pete’s message. The pair received a flurry of congratulatory messages on social media about the big news from folks like Meghan McCain, Joe Walsh, Sophia Bush, and more.