See 1st Video Of His Space Launch – Hollywood Life

After weather caused him to delay his trip to space by a day, the ‘Star Trek’ actor finally lifted off into space with Blue Origin.

After a slight meteorological-related delay, William Shatner finally went to space on Wednesday October 13! The 90-year-old Star Trek alum went into space on a flight from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin from Texas. William is now the oldest person to go to space, surpassing aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, who became the record holder when she flew to space with the Amazon founder in July at 82-years-old.

LAUNCH! New Shepard NS-18 launches on a suborbital flight with a crew of four, including William Shatner. pic.twitter.com/05PMTCIr0X — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) October 13, 2021

The Star Trek star’s flight was broadcast live on the Blue Origin YouTube Channel. In a pre-recorded interview shown before taking off, William showed how excited he was to take off. “There’s this mystique of being in space and being closer to the stars and being weightless,” he said. “I want to look at that orb and appreciate its beauty and tenacity.”

The Blue Origin flight was originally supposed to take off on Tuesday October 12, but it was pushed back a day because of weather. “As part of today’s Flight Readiness Review, the mission operations team confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements and astronauts began their training today,” the company said in a statement via NBC News. “Weather is the only gating factor for the launch window.”

The actor, who rose to stardom for playing Captain James Kirk on the iconic sci-fi series Star Trek, was announced as one of the passengers on the latest Blue Origin flight in a tweet on October 4, along with the company’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers. William showed his excitement in a tweet. “I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’” he wrote after the flight was announced. Other than Audrey and William, Planetary Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries were also aboard the flight, via New York Times.

Even though William was excited to go, he did open up about some of his nervousness and excitement in an interview with Today shortly after his flight was announced. “I’m thrilled and anxious and a little nervous and a little frightened about this whole new adventure, but I’ve got to think that once it’s done, once I’ve been into space and seen the universe and seen our earth and the contrast between that hostility and this warmth and how important it is to keep the earth alive so that we don’t wreck it—so that we human beings don’t wreck it—that contrast in all of that is so dramatic to me,” he said at the time.