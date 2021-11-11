See 1st Photos Of Rapper After Astroworld Tragedy – Hollywood Life

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5.

Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where eight people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

The rapper was meeting with his legal team, according to DailyMail. Travis’ home has been under constant security, and his security quickly escorted the rapper’s attorney into the home. The victims’ families and many attendees have filed numerous lawsuits against the “Sicko Mode” rapper since the festival on Friday November 5. There have also been lawsuits filed against LiveNation, the venue, and Drake, who made an appearance during Travis’ set.