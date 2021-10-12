SecTor 2021 Announces Full Schedule Lineup for Hybrid Event

Article content
TORONTO — SecTor , Canada’s premier IT security education conference, announces its full schedule for the hybrid event taking place at Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) and virtually. This year’s event will feature over 35 sessions, four days of virtual Black Hat Trainings, more than 30 Sponsored Sessions and eight Tool presentations.
SecTor Keynote
SecTor 2021 Keynotes include:
- The Evolution of Hacking – Jeff Moss, Founder of Black Hat and DEF CON will deliver his talk on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:10 a.m. Jeff will discuss how the security community has evolved over the last 30 years and where it will continue to go and how to get there.
- Infosec Halloween 2021: Unmasking the Scary Characters – Wendy Nather, Advisory CISO Team Lead at Cisco will present on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:10 a.m. This talk takes a look into cybersecurity technologies and threats and what that means for the future of the industry.
SecTor Sessions
Sessions will be both presented in a live format, as well as virtually on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, tools and research covering everything from ransomware to cloud security and more. Full conference pass holders will experience more than 50 in-person sessions and tool presentations.
SecTor Expo Hall
Attendees have the option of a virtual or in-person Expo Hall pass for the 2021 event, showcasing the latest technology from leading information security solution providers. Hours for the Expo Hall in-person will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4; while the virtual Expo will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Expo Pass holders will have access to the Keynote, Tools and Sponsor Sessions; access to the Expo Hall is included in the Full Conference pass.
In-person attendees can join the Lock Pick Village for a hands-on physical security engineering experience, with the first 1,000 conference attendees receiving a lock pick kit. Security professionals interested in learning to navigate the world of device hacking can attend the IoT Hack Lab. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Expo Hall will host an in-person Career Fair beginning at 4 p.m. for those interested in exploring career opportunities with hiring managers within the industry.
Black Hat Trainings
IT security professionals looking to enhance their skills can participate in this year’s Black Hat Trainings , being held virtually from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. These deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Topics will span from penetration testing, reverse engineering, cloud security and more.
For registration and information on SecTor 2021, please visit https://sector.ca/ .
About SecTor
Security Education Conference Toronto (SecTor) is Canada’s largest IT security conference and the nation’s biggest vendor expo. SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defenses. Since the inaugural conference in 2007, SecTor has grown exponentially in reputation and size bringing relevant, engaging and reputable content for the benefit of the Canadian cybersecurity community. SecTor provides an unmatched opportunity for IT security professionals to connect with their peers and learn from their mentors. For more information, please visit https://sector.ca/ .
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com .
