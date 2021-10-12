SecTor 2021 Announces Full Schedule Lineup for Hybrid Event

TORONTO — SecTor , Canada’s premier IT security education conference, announces its full schedule for the hybrid event taking place at Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) and virtually. This year’s event will feature over 35 sessions, four days of virtual Black Hat Trainings, more than 30 Sponsored Sessions and eight Tool presentations.

SecTor Sessions

Sessions will be both presented in a live format, as well as virtually on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, tools and research covering everything from ransomware to cloud security and more. Full conference pass holders will experience more than 50 in-person sessions and tool presentations.

SecTor Expo Hall

Attendees have the option of a virtual or in-person Expo Hall pass for the 2021 event, showcasing the latest technology from leading information security solution providers. Hours for the Expo Hall in-person will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4; while the virtual Expo will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Expo Pass holders will have access to the Keynote, Tools and Sponsor Sessions; access to the Expo Hall is included in the Full Conference pass.

In-person attendees can join the Lock Pick Village for a hands-on physical security engineering experience, with the first 1,000 conference attendees receiving a lock pick kit. Security professionals interested in learning to navigate the world of device hacking can attend the IoT Hack Lab. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Expo Hall will host an in-person Career Fair beginning at 4 p.m. for those interested in exploring career opportunities with hiring managers within the industry.

Black Hat Trainings

IT security professionals looking to enhance their skills can participate in this year’s Black Hat Trainings , being held virtually from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. These deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Topics will span from penetration testing, reverse engineering, cloud security and more.

For registration and information on SecTor 2021, please visit https://sector.ca/ .

About SecTor

Security Education Conference Toronto (SecTor) is Canada’s largest IT security conference and the nation’s biggest vendor expo. SecTor has built a reputation of bringing together experts from around the world to share their latest research and techniques involving underground threats and corporate defenses. Since the inaugural conference in 2007, SecTor has grown exponentially in reputation and size bringing relevant, engaging and reputable content for the benefit of the Canadian cybersecurity community. SecTor provides an unmatched opportunity for IT security professionals to connect with their peers and learn from their mentors. For more information, please visit https://sector.ca/ .