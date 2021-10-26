Secret, Curve and Shiba Inu gains suggest that altseason is coming By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Calls for an altseason continue to grow louder as the price action in the altcoin market has been on the rise for a few days. Meanwhile, (BTC) continues to consolidate below its all-time high near the $62,000 support level.

Oftentimes, moves in altcoins center around one specific sector of tokens, such as meme coins or decentralized finance protocols, but the current market is seeing rises across all sectors, which is possibly a sign that altseason is, in fact, heating up.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. SCRT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CRV price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. SHIB price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro