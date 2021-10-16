Second-largest US mortgage lender UWM dumps Bitcoin payment plans By Cointelegraph

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), one of the largest wholesale and purchase lenders in the United States, is ditching (BTC) payments plans after running a test.
UWM officially announced Thursday that the company has successfully conducted its first-ever cryptocurrency mortgage pilot, accepting five crypto payments in October and one in September.
