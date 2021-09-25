SEC was the only regulator unwilling to meet with Coinbase: Brian Armstrong By Cointelegraph

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) CEO Brian Armstrong claims that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is the only government branch that is unwilling to meet with the firm.

Speaking on Anthony Pompliano’s Best Business Show on Friday, Armstrong said that during his visit to Washington after Coinbase went public in April, the SEC was the “only regulator” that refused to meet with him:

Crypto goes to Washington