SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over crypto yield program it considers a security By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly threatened to sue Coinbase (NASDAQ:) over a crypto yield program it deems as a security.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted on Sept. 8 that has been some “really sketchy behavior coming out of the SEC recently” before launching into a 21 post thread detailing the SEC’s dealings with the firm.
