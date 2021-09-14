Home Business SEC takes action against Chinese billionaire’s companies over $500M offerings By Cointelegraph

SEC takes action against Chinese billionaire’s companies over $500M offerings By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
SEC takes action against Chinese billionaire’s companies over $500M offerings

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged three of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui’s companies over an initial coin offering (ICO) and initial public offering (IPO) that fetched around $487 million combined.

The infamous Wengui, also known as Miles Kwok or Miles Guo, is an exiled Chinese businessman who currently resides in New York. Wengui is known for his controversial political takes and his ties to Donald Trump confidant, Steve Bannon.